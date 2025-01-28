Schrödinger Selects Sapio Sciences to Enhance In Silico Drug Discovery from Plasmid to Structure

Configurable informatics platform improves lab efficiency, data tracking, and resource management from plasmid to structure

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced that Schrödinger, a global leader in computational chemistry, has adopted the Sapio Platform to improve data management, enhance lab efficiency, and accelerate the discovery of novel molecules. By deploying Sapio’s unified informatics platform, including Sapio LIMS and Sapio ELN, Schrödinger is transforming its recently acquired wet lab operations, integrating data, and streamlining workflows.





Schrödinger established its internal wet lab after acquiring a contract research organization (CRO) in 2021. However, the lab’s reliance on manual, paper-based processes posed significant challenges in scalability, traceability, and operational efficiency. Transitioning to Sapio’s no-code informatics platform has provided a scalable, flexible solution that simplifies operations and accelerates scientific progress.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Senior Director of Drug Discovery at Schrödinger, commented: “Sapio’s solution has allowed us to digitize critical lab functions, improve efficiency, and ensure seamless sample traceability across our research and discovery processes. By unifying data and automating workflows, we’re able to focus on advancing our research with greater speed and confidence.”

Since adopting the Sapio Platform, Schrödinger has realized several key benefits, including:

Improved visibility across the discovery process: Researchers now have a clear, real-time view of every stage, optimizing resource use and improving overall efficiency.

Researchers now have a clear, real-time view of every stage, optimizing resource use and improving overall efficiency. Comprehensive data traceability: Detailed documentation of lab activities simplifies audits, accelerates regulatory filings, and ensures full compliance.

Detailed documentation of lab activities simplifies audits, accelerates regulatory filings, and ensures full compliance. Optimized resource allocation: Access to historical data enables better planning, budgeting, and distribution of resources across multiple projects.

Access to historical data enables better planning, budgeting, and distribution of resources across multiple projects. Long-term knowledge retention: A centralized knowledge base allows scientists to easily retrieve critical data, supporting ongoing and future research initiatives.

Mike McCartney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio Sciences, commented: “Schrödinger’s adoption of the Sapio Platform highlights the increasing demand for configurable informatics solutions that unify complex lab environments. By eliminating data silos and improving lab efficiency, we’re enabling Schrödinger to accelerate drug discovery and drive innovation.”

The full story on the Schrödinger implementation can be found here.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 900 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com.

About Sapio Sciences

At Sapio Sciences, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery and diagnostics. Our cloud-based solutions—LIMS, ELN, and Scientific Data Management—are unified on a flexible, configurable, and AI-powered informatics platform, streamlining complex workflows, unifying scientific data, and enabling faster, smarter decisions across biopharma research and development, clinical diagnostics, and manufacturing.

Trusted by global leaders and innovators worldwide, we support a wide range of best-in-class applications, from NGS genomic sequencing and bioanalysis to bioprocessing, stability studies, histopathology, antibody discovery, and in vivo studies.

Discover how Sapio Sciences can revolutionize your lab operations at www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



For further information, please contact:

Zyme Communications

Anna Bakewell

Tel: +44 (0)7801 098 242

Email: anna.bakewell@zymecommunications.com

Tim Brook

Head of PR, Sapio Sciences

Tel: +44 (0)7760 766 213

Email: press@sapiosciences.com