Schrödinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) to seven newly hired employees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today reported that on May 21, 2025, the company granted restricted stock units (RSUs) with respect to 7,051 shares of the company’s common stock to seven newly hired employees. These grants were made pursuant to the company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, were approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors pursuant to a delegation by the company’s board of directors, and were made as a material inducement to such employees’ acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25 percent of such RSUs vesting when such employee completes 12 months of continuous service measured from the vesting commencement date, and the balance of the RSUs vesting in a series of successive equal yearly installments of 1/4 of the original number of RSUs upon each such employee’s completion of each additional year of service over the three-year period following the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date.

The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 800 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

