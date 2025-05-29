Schrödinger Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Mannix Aklian as Chief Commercial Officer, Global Head of Software Sales and Marketing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Mannix Aklian as executive vice president, chief commercial officer, global head of software sales and marketing. Mr. Aklian brings more than 25 years of experience in software sales and leadership roles within the biopharmaceutical and technology industries. Mr. Aklian will have global oversight of Schrödinger’s account management teams and will be responsible for the continued growth of the company’s software business, including the go-to-market strategy for enhancements and new products within Schrödinger’s computational platform.

“Mannix joins Schrödinger at a pivotal time as we continue to drive scale-up and adoption of our industry-leading computational platform, and he will be instrumental in building upon our strong foundation of scientific excellence and customer success,” stated Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Schrödinger. “Mannix’s extensive experience in sales leadership, combined with his deep understanding of the power of computation in drug discovery make him incredibly well-suited to deliver on our software growth goals, and we look forward to his contributions to the company.”

“I am thrilled to join the talented Schrödinger team,” said Mannix Aklian. “Schrödinger’s commitment to transforming molecular discovery through computation aligns with my passion for delivering innovative solutions that can increase efficiency in the industry. I look forward to realizing the significant business opportunity Schrödinger has in both life sciences and materials science.”

Mr. Aklian joins Schrödinger from Certara, where he served as senior vice president, global software sales. In this role, Mr. Aklian led a global team of professionals in sales and operations and provided executive leadership, strategic business development, and execution of software commercialization for Certara’s technology platforms. He drove sales and revenue growth globally, expanding into new market segments through strategic partnerships. Prior to Certara, Mr. Aklian was chief executive officer of LI, Inc., an enterprise software company serving the pharmaceutical industry. He led software development, commercialization and full platform operations at LI, Inc., leading the creation and deployment of multiple mobile and desktop applications. Mr. Aklian previously held sales and commercial operations roles at Molecular Devices, LLC and Corning Incorporated. He holds a B.S. in Molecular Biology and an M.S. in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, both from Tufts University.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding Schrödinger’s expectations about the speed and capacity of its computational platform, the long-term potential of its business, and its ability to scale-up software use by its customers and grow its software business. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the demand for its software platform, its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance upon third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure to host its software solutions, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

