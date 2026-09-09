Schrödinger Announces Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Tectora Therapeutics, a New Biotechnology Company It Co-founded to Advance Immunology and Inflammation Programs

Tectora secures $55 million Series A investment from NEA and RA Capital Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SDGR #AI--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced the formation of Tectora, a new biotechnology company it co-founded with New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and RA Capital Management, focused on developing innovative therapies for immunology and inflammation. Tectora concurrently closed a $55 million Series A investment from NEA and RA Capital.

In connection with the transaction, Schrödinger contributed two early-stage small molecule programs (SDGR-4594 and SDGR-8139) and, in exchange, received an equity stake in Tectora and is also eligible to receive future milestones and royalties. Tectora will partner with Schrödinger’s drug discovery experts and leverage Schrödinger’s computational platform at scale to further advance these programs to clinical candidates.

“Schrödinger has a track record of creating and enabling programs for licensing to pharma companies or joining forces with venture funds to build successful biotechnology companies such as Nimbus, Morphic, Structure and Ajax. These partnerships have collectively generated over $750 million in proceeds to Schrödinger,” said Karen Akinsanya, Ph.D., President, Therapeutics R&D, and Chief Strategy Officer, Partnerships, at Schrödinger. “We co-founded Tectora with NEA and RA Capital to pair our breakthrough science with the dedicated capital and industry expertise needed to rapidly advance these programs to patients.”

“As early-stage company builders we look for opportunities where exceptional science is paired with a motivated entrepreneurial team,” said J.C. Lopez, Principal, New Enterprise Associates. “We believe the Tectora team, paired with Schrödinger’s internal drug discovery team and industry-leading computational platform, will be able to successfully advance programs against historically challenging immunology and inflammation targets.”

“We were drawn to the opportunity to leverage Schrödinger’s drug discovery expertise and capabilities to develop therapeutics against high-value, validated targets,” said Jenna Hebert, Ph.D., Investment Director, RA Capital Management. “Immunology and inflammation remain areas of immense unmet patient need, and we are excited to co-found Tectora to advance these high-potential programs through preclinical development and into the clinic.”

About Tectora Therapeutics

Tectora Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company developing differentiated oral medicines for immune mediated diseases. The company is focused on translating clinically validated biology into convenient oral medicines for patients. By partnering with Schrödinger, Tectora leverages advanced computational tools, drug discovery expertise, and preclinical capabilities to advance its initial programs. Tectora aims to build a broad pipeline of medicines for patients with significant unmet need. For more information, please visit https://tectoratx.com/.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

About New Enterprise Associates

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has more than $35 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company’s lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of investing includes more than 285 portfolio company public listings and more than 510 mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.nea.com.

About RA Capital Management

Founded in 2004, RA Capital Management is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare, life sciences, and planetary health companies. RA Capital creates and funds innovative companies, from private seed rounds to public follow-on financings, allowing management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization and beyond. RA Capital’s knowledge engine is guided by TechAtlas, its science-first internal research division. Raven, RA Capital’s healthcare incubator, offers entrepreneurs and innovators a comprehensive business-building platform for biomedical innovation. RA Capital has over 250 employees and $16 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. Learn more at www.racap.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding our ability to realize potential milestone and royalty payments, the risk that we may not realize the expected benefits of the collaboration with Tectora, the initiation, timing, progress and results of Tectora’s initial programs, and the potential advantages of Schrödinger’s computational platform. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the expected benefits of, and opportunities related to, the collaboration with Tectora, Tectora’s ability to obtain sufficient funding and advance its initial programs, the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance on third-party collaborators, and the ability of Schrödinger and Tectora to retain and hire key personnel, and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Jaren Madden (Investors and Media)

Schrödinger, Inc.

jaren.madden@schrodinger.com

617-286-6264

Matthew Luchini (Investors)

Schrödinger, Inc.

matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com

917-719-0636

Theresa Masnik (Media)

SHIFT Communications

schrodingerpr@shiftcomm.com

212-229-1037