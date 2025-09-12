Press release – No.13 / 2025

SAVE THE DATE: Zealand Pharma to host Capital Markets Day in London on December 11, 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 11, 2025 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will host a Capital Markets Day in London on December 11, 2025, featuring presentations from management and external experts in obesity.

“Obesity is one of the greatest healthcare challenges of our time, and we are in the very early stages of a rapidly evolving market for weight loss therapies. With a differentiated pipeline targeting obesity and related comorbidities, strong partnerships supporting our leading programs, and a solid financial foundation, we are well positioned to realize our vision of becoming a key player in the future management of obesity.” said Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer at Zealand Pharma.

“Zealand Pharma is now entering a catalyst-rich chapter from a position of strength. At our Capital Markets Day in December, we look forward to setting the stage for upcoming Phase 2 data with petrelintide and Phase 3 data with survodutide, while also sharing insights into our strategy on driving the next wave of innovation.”

External experts and thought leaders in the obesity field who will present alongside Zealand Pharma’s management team include Jonathan Roth, PhD, a metabolic researcher and pioneer in amylin-leptin biology; Dr. Louis Aronne, Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine; and Dr. Carel Le Roux, Professor of Experimental Pathology at University College Dublin.

Further details regarding the time, venue, and registration logistics for investors and analysts wishing to participate in person will be provided in the coming weeks.

A live webcast will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the presentation.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

