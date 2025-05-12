SUBSCRIBE
Savara Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

May 12, 2025 | 
LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced members of the management team will host 1x1 meetings and present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on May 20, 2025, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT.



The live webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s corporate website and will be archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, MOLBREEVI*, is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). MOLBREEVI is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of a large molecule. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

*MOLBREEVI is the FDA and EMA conditionally accepted trade name for molgramostim inhalation solution. It is not approved in any indication. MOLBREEVI is a trademark of Savara Inc.


Contacts

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Savara Inc.
Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
ir@savarapharma.com

