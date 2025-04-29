SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Satellos to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

April 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases, will present at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference taking place in Toronto on May 5 and 6.



Satellos Co-founder and CEO Frank Gleeson will provide a presentation on May 5 and along with members of the management team, will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
Format: Presentation and webcast
Presenter: Frank Gleeson, President and CEO
Date: Monday, May 5
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

The presentation will be available via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website, and a replay will be available following the presentation.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has invented SAT-3247 as a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to restore skeletal muscle regeneration in degenerative or injury conditions by correcting muscle stem cell polarity. Satellos has generated a body of preclinical evidence with SAT-3247 to support its discovery that correcting muscle stem cell polarity has the potential to restore skeletal muscle regeneration to repair and strengthen muscle that has degenerated or been damaged. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment initially for DMD. Additionally, Satellos is leveraging its research and proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™, to identify additional degenerative muscle diseases or injury conditions where deficits in muscle regeneration occur that are amenable to therapeutic intervention for future clinical development. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.


Contacts

Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com
Media: Emily Williams media@satellos.com
Clinical Trial Info: medicalinfo@satellos.com

Canada Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac