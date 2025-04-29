Satellos to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases, will present at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference taking place in Toronto on May 5 and 6.

Satellos Co-founder and CEO Frank Gleeson will provide a presentation on May 5 and along with members of the management team, will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Format: Presentation and webcast

Presenter: Frank Gleeson, President and CEO

Date: Monday, May 5

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

The presentation will be available via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website, and a replay will be available following the presentation.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has invented SAT-3247 as a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to restore skeletal muscle regeneration in degenerative or injury conditions by correcting muscle stem cell polarity. Satellos has generated a body of preclinical evidence with SAT-3247 to support its discovery that correcting muscle stem cell polarity has the potential to restore skeletal muscle regeneration to repair and strengthen muscle that has degenerated or been damaged. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment initially for DMD. Additionally, Satellos is leveraging its research and proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™, to identify additional degenerative muscle diseases or injury conditions where deficits in muscle regeneration occur that are amenable to therapeutic intervention for future clinical development. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

