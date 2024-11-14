Satellos Appoints Stephanie Brown to Board of Directors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL) (OTCQB: MSCLF) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a public biotech company developing new small molecule therapeutic approaches to improve the treatment of muscle diseases and disorders, announced today the appointment of Stephanie Brown to its Board of Directors. Ms. Brown brings over 30 years of biopharma industry experience, having held numerous executive roles contributing to groundbreaking achievements in product commercialization and organizational transformation.





“Stephanie is a recognized leader in the biopharma space and has led multiple successful product launches for biologics and small molecules, particularly within the rare diseases sector,” said Frank Gleeson, Co-founder and CEO of Satellos Bioscience. “Her exceptional experience in building and scaling biopharma companies, particularly in rare and specialty disease markets, aligns well with Satellos’ mission to innovate for patients with serious muscle diseases. Her expertise will be invaluable as we advance transformative treatments and position the Company for future growth.”

Over her career, Ms. Brown’s contributions have spanned business development, portfolio planning, and corporate optimization with revenues reaching billions. Ms. Brown has held senior leadership roles, including President, North America for Santhera Pharmaceuticals, where she oversaw operations and strategic objectives, and Head of Rare Diseases at Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, where she directed the commercialization strategy for in-line and launch brands. She has also been a vital member of executive teams at top global firms, including Merck, Genentech, Biogen, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Novartis, where she managed high-value product portfolios and led launches for multiple specialty and rare disease treatments, including the successful launch of Aimovig, a breakthrough migraine prevention therapy.

Currently, Stephanie serves on the Board of Directors for Resilia, Inc. She has previously held board positions with ObsEva and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), among others, contributing her expertise to the advancement of biotech innovations and patient-centered solutions.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has invented SAT-3247 as a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to restore skeletal muscle regeneration initially in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Satellos has generated a significant body of preclinical evidence in DMD to support that correcting muscle stem cell polarity with SAT-3247 has the potential to restore skeletal muscle regeneration to repair and strengthen muscle that has been damaged. The Company’s lead drug candidate SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment DMD. Additionally, Satellos is leveraging its breakthrough research in muscle stem cell polarity and proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™, to identify degenerative muscle diseases where deficits in muscle regeneration occur that are amenable to therapeutic intervention for future clinical development. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

