Satellos Announces First Adult Patient Dosed in LT-001, an Open-Label, Long-Term Follow-Up Study of SAT-3247 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

First returning adult patient from Phase 1b study recently dosed; additional returning patients being scheduled

11-month open-label study will evaluate functional outcomes, safety, muscle composition by MRI, and serum biomarkers

Results following initial 3 months of treatment anticipated in early 2026, quarterly thereafter

Planning underway to broaden LT-001 study protocol to enroll new adult patients in Australia and open the study in the U.S., subject to regulatory and clinical site approvals

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the open-label, long-term follow-up study (LT-001) of SAT-3247 in adult males with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne, or DMD). SAT-3247 is a novel oral small molecule therapeutic candidate designed to repair and regenerate muscle that is lost in people living with Duchenne.

The study will evaluate longer-term safety, changes in muscle composition by MRI, and functional outcomes in participants with Duchenne who previously completed Part D of the Phase 1b 28-day study. The design allows patient assessments and reporting every three months during treatment. The company is working to expand the protocol to include up to 10 new participants in Australia and plans to open the study in the U.S. — both subject to regulatory and clinical site approvals.

“Dosing the first patient in LT-001 marks an important milestone as we work to unlock the long-term potential of SAT-3247 for people living with Duchenne,” said Satellos Co-founder and CEO Frank Gleeson. “If we find the benefits observed in the initial Phase 1b adult study are strengthened and maintained in our long-term follow up, we will be another step closer to the possibility of a therapy that can reverse the effects of Duchenne — thereby making a real and lasting difference for patients and families living with this devastating disease.”

The trial is underway at St Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, in collaboration with clinical neurologist and neurophysiologist Gayatri Jain, MD. “Seeing the first patient enrolled in LT-001 is a hopeful moment for the Duchenne community,” said Dr. Jain. “We look forward to evaluating long-term safety of SAT-3247, as well as how SAT-3247 may sustain functional improvements and positively affect muscle composition over time, providing valuable insights into its potential to improve patients’ daily lives.”

ABOUT SAT-3247

SAT-3247 is a proprietary, oral, small molecule drug being developed by Satellos as a novel treatment to regenerate skeletal muscle that is lost in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other degenerative or injury conditions. Satellos is advancing SAT-3247 as a potential treatment for DMD, independent of dystrophin and regardless of exon mutation status.

ABOUT SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a key protein that Satellos has identified as capable of replacing the signal normally provided by dystrophin in muscle stem cells to effect repair and regeneration. By restoring this missing dystrophin signal in DMD, SAT-3247 enables muscle stem cells to divide properly and more efficiently, promoting natural muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment initially for DMD. Satellos also is leveraging its proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™ to identify additional muscle diseases or injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and represent future clinical development opportunities. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

