Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Sensible Biotechnologies Partner to Scale Up Sensible’s Unique Cell-Based mRNA Design and Manufacturing Platform

AUBAGNE, France & BRATISLAVA, Slovakia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry, and Sensible Biotechnologies, a pioneer in cell-based design and manufacturing of mRNA therapeutics, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The two companies will jointly advance the industrialization and scale-up of Sensible’s first-in-class cell-based platform for the design, optimization, and manufacturing of high-quality mRNA. The collaboration aims to enable clinical-grade production of cell-based mRNA by 2026 and unlock the next generation of mRNA medicines.

As part of the agreement, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has already provided significant support through advanced equipment and consumables. The partnership will extend to process development, closed-system facility design, and technical support to rapidly establish Sensible’s GMP-compliant mRNA production capabilities. These activities will enable Sensible to expand production from Slovakia to the US, UK, and broader Europe.

“Sartorius Stedim Biotech has played a vital role in enabling global biologics manufacturing - from vaccines to gene therapies - and we are honoured to work with them to build the industrial backbone to unlock the next generation of mRNA therapeutics,” said Miroslav Gašpárek, Sensible’s CEO and co-founder. “This partnership is a critical milestone in Sensible’s journey to deliver first-in-class clinical-grade mRNA manufactured in living cells with unprecedented purity and performance, which is required for therapeutic applications of mRNA.”

“We are excited to support Sensible in scaling a disruptive, cell-based approach to mRNA production,” said Dr. René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. “We believe that Sensible's unique platform will deliver mRNA with the superior quality needed for emerging mRNA therapeutics, while also supporting a more resilient and flexible biomanufacturing ecosystem in Europe and globally.”

The MoU also outlines potential areas for deeper collaboration, reflecting both companies’ commitment to enabling scalable, high-quality mRNA manufacturing worldwide.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, they help customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly, and sustainably.

www.sartorius.com

About Sensible Biotechnologies

Sensible Biotechnologies is developing the first cell-based platform for the design, optimization, and manufacturing of highly functional, low-immunogenicity mRNA. Based in the US, UK and Slovakia, Sensible has raised more than $13M from leading investors including Onsight Ventures, founded by BioNTech and ARM co-founders Christoph Huber and Hermann Hauser.

www.sensible.bio

