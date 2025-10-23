SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sartorius hosts CGT forum in Boston to drive innovation in Cell & Gene Therapies

October 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

§  The forum spotlights data analytics, AI-driven solutions, regulatory perspectives, and more

§  It addresses scalability, process control, and availability of transformative therapies

§  It reinforces the company’s role as a strong collaborator in biomanufacturing

Sartorius, a leading life science company, will host the Sartorius Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT) Forum in Boston, Massachusetts on October 23. The event will convene key opinion leaders and subject matter experts from across the research and manufacturing landscape. The talks and presentations will explore how cutting-edge technologies, regulatory insights, and investment strategies are shaping the future of cell and gene therapies — and driving scalability, process control, and cost-effective availability of these transformative treatments.

The CGT Forum will highlight three key themes shaping the future of the field:

§  The transformative role of data analytics: From early-stage R&D to scalable manufacturing and patient access, experts will showcase how data is setting new benchmarks for efficiency, quality, and impact across the CGT value chain

§  Accelerating innovation in CGT: Attendees will learn about breakthrough technologies and novel processes transforming the cell, gene, and nucleic acids landscape

§  Shaping the next chapter of the CGT industry: Peers and thought leaders will connect to explore emerging trends, technologies, and approaches that will define the next generation of cell and gene therapies

Altogether, the forum aims to provide attendees with insights for enhancing scalability and control, ultimately improving access to cell and gene therapies. In addition, the forum will feature expert-led sessions on regulatory perspectives, AI-driven analytics, and start-up and investment strategies fueling growth in the sector. “As cell and gene therapies transition from promise to practice, the industry must unite to overcome shared challenges and seize new opportunities,” said Maurice Phelan, President of Sartorius North America. “The Sartorius CGT Forum is designed to foster those conversations, bringing the brightest minds together to accelerate innovation and impact.”

Cédric Volanti, Head of ATS said, "The cell and gene therapy field is at a pivotal moment, and technological advancements are critical to making these life-changing therapies more affordable and accessible.”

Full agenda, speaker lineup, and registration details:

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/exhibition-conferences/local-events/cgt-forum-2025-boston#id-1739908

A profile of Sartorius

Sartorius is a leading international partner to life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry.

With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services Division

focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical

companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division, with its broad

product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications,

vaccines, and cell and gene therapies more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. Based in Göttingen, Germany,

the company has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius

regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2024, the

company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. More than 13,500 employees work for

customers around the globe.

Visit our Newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Lars Hanf

Head of Marketing BPS

+491759558820

Lars.Hanf@Sartorius.com

 

Cell therapy Gene therapy
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Novo Board Upended, ESMO Excitement, FDA Awards, Replimune’s U-Turn
October 22, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business people and concepts vector art exit
Cell therapy
Galapagos Exits Cell Therapy, Cuts 365 Employees
October 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Creative collage illustration of financial business. Two businessmen shaking hands for partners agreement. Conceptual illustration of success deal, corporate ethic, connection.
Collaboration
Kite Makes $1.5B+ Cell Therapy Pact With Pregene as Others Pull Back
October 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Group of paper boat in one direction and with one individual pointing in the different way. Business for innovative solution concept.3D rendering on blue background.
Gene therapy
Sarepta’s Not Done With Gene Therapy Yet as LGMD Asset Yields Promising Data
October 15, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac