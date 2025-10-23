Sartorius hosts CGT forum in Boston to drive innovation in Cell & Gene Therapies

§ The forum spotlights data analytics, AI-driven solutions, regulatory perspectives, and more

§ It addresses scalability, process control, and availability of transformative therapies

§ It reinforces the company’s role as a strong collaborator in biomanufacturing

Sartorius, a leading life science company, will host the Sartorius Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT) Forum in Boston, Massachusetts on October 23. The event will convene key opinion leaders and subject matter experts from across the research and manufacturing landscape. The talks and presentations will explore how cutting-edge technologies, regulatory insights, and investment strategies are shaping the future of cell and gene therapies — and driving scalability, process control, and cost-effective availability of these transformative treatments.