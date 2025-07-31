Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report second quarter 2025 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. As announced on July 16, 2025, the Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss results at this time.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

