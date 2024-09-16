Sarepta Therapeutics Appoints Deirdre Connelly to its Board of Directors

- Veteran biopharmaceutical executive from GSK and Eli Lilly brings more than 30 years of experience to Sarepta’s Board





CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Deirdre P. Connelly to its Board of Directors. Ms. Connelly is a well-regarded executive with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Following Connelly’s appointment, Sarepta’s Board will comprise nine directors, eight of whom are independent.

“Ms. Connelly is a seasoned board leader with extensive operating experience in biopharma and we’re pleased to welcome her to the Sarepta Board of Directors as we work to deliver on our strategy to bring transformative therapies to patients with rare diseases,” said M. Kathleen Behrens, Ph.D., Chairperson of Sarepta’s Board of Directors.

“It’s an honor to join Sarepta’s Board and contribute to the next phase of the Company’s growth,” said Ms. Connelly. “I’m inspired by Sarepta’s science-driven mission and look forward to working alongside the Sarepta team, who represent the best and brightest of our industry, and to building upon their extraordinary accomplishments to bring life-changing therapies to patients.”

Connelly retired as president, North America Pharmaceuticals for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2015, a role she had held since 2009. Prior to joining GSK, she was with Eli Lilly and Company, where she served as president, U.S. Pharmaceutical Operations from 2005 to 2009. During her 26-year career with Eli Lilly, she held a variety of executive positions, including senior vice president of human resources for the corporation, as well as vice president of human resources for pharmaceutical operations. Connelly currently serves on the board of directors at Macy’s Corporation and Lincoln Financial Group, in addition to serving as the Chairperson of the Board at Genmab A/B.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Connelly earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Lycoming College and is a graduate of Harvard University’s Advanced Management Program.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook.

