Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 30, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on September 30, 2025 (the “Grant Date”) that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2024 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 8 individuals hired by Sarepta in the third quarter of 2025. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received in the aggregate 49,805 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

