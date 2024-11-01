SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 31, 2024

November 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on October 31, 2024 (the “Grant Date”) that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2024 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 15 individuals hired by Sarepta in October 2024. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).


The employees received in the aggregate 12,165 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date. Employees did not receive options to purchase shares of Sarepta’s common stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the ‘For Investors’ section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Massachusetts Best Places to Work Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: FDA Headquarters, iStock, Grandbrothers
Adcomms
Stealth’s Ultrarare Disease Candidate Might Not Meet Bar for Approval: FDA
October 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac