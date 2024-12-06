Sarah Cannon Research Institute to Showcase Latest Research Insights at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

More than 50 investigators from across the SCRI network to present the latest treatment innovations in blood cancers and blood disorders through 65+ accepted abstracts and presentations

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) announced today that more than 65 abstracts and presentations have been accepted for the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition. Hosted in San Diego, Calif., and online from Dec. 7-10, the event is recognized as the premier global hematology conference, drawing experts and researchers from around the world.





SCRI investigators, including physicians from The US Oncology Network and HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network, will present pioneering research across a range of topics including malignant and non-malignant blood cancers, blood disorders, CAR T-Cell therapy, innovative immunotherapies and real-world outcomes with a specific focus on results between inpatient and outpatient care.

“We look forward to presenting our latest research findings, which include advancements in the treatment of a wide range of hematologic malignancies,” said David Spigel, MD, Chief Scientific Officer for SCRI. “This year’s presentations are a testament to the collective efforts of investigators across our network, highlighting the power of collaboration in advancing clinical research.”

Featured presentations include:

Tonya Cox, BSN, HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network (SCTCTN), is first author alongside thirteen SCTCTN co-authors on a poster presentation titled, “Comparison of 15- Vs. 30-Day Remote Patient Monitoring for Outpatient Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy across a Large Health System” to be shared on Saturday, December 7 at 5:30 p.m. PST.

Navneet Majhail, MD, MS, FASTCT, Physician-in-Chief of Blood Cancers for HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, and five SCTCTN physicians are co-authors on an oral presentation titled, “Efficacy and Safety of Brexucabtagene Autoleucel for Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Patients Aged 60 and Above.” The oral presentation takes place on Sunday, December 8 at 9:30 a.m. PST.

Minoo Battiwalla, MD, SCRI at TriStar Centennial, is first author alongside eleven SCTCTN co-authors on a poster presentation titled, “The Patient Journey and Treatment Outcomes Comparing Inpatient Versus Outpatient Axicabtagene Ciloleucel in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma - a Large, Multicenter Study” to be shared on Sunday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m. PST.

Jeff P. Sharman, MD, SCRI at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center is first author alongside co-author John M. Burke, MD, SCRI at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers on an oral presentation titled, “BRUIN CLL-321: Randomized Phase III Trial of Pirtobrutinib Versus Idelalisib Plus Rituximab or Bendamustine Plus Rituximab in BTK Inhibitor Pretreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma.” The oral presentation will take place on Monday, December 9 at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Haydar Frangoul, MD, SCRI at TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital, is first author on a poster presentation titled, "Durable Clinical Benefits with Exagamglogene Autotemcel for Severe Sickle Cell Disease” to be shared on Monday, December 9 at 6:00 p.m. PST.

A full list of presentations can be found here.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. In 2022, SCRI formed a joint venture with former US Oncology Research to expand clinical trial access across the country. It has conducted more than 800 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are actively enrolling patients into clinical trials at more than 250 locations in 24 states across the U.S. Learn more about our research offerings.

About The HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network

The HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network offers adult and pediatric patients convenient and community-based access to treatments for blood cancer and blood and immune-related disorders, including hematopoietic cell transplantation and cellular therapy. Our Network of ten FACT/JACIE accredited transplant centers across the United States and United Kingdom treats more than 1,600 transplant and cellular therapy patients and 2,000 acute leukemia patient admissions annually. Emphasis is placed on providing high-quality research-based care with the opportunity for patients to enroll on innovative clinical trials. For more information about the Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network, visit sarahcannon.com.

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps more than 2,750 independent providers deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure, and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.

Contacts



Media Contacts

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)

Hayley Lyons

hayley.lyons@scri.com

615.390.6522



The US Oncology Network

Claire Crye

Claire.Crye@mckesson.com

281.825.9927