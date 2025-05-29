Sarah Cannon Research Institute to Showcase Cancer Insights at 2025 ASCO® Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, announced that it will showcase its latest research highlights through more than 155 accepted abstracts and presentations at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting, held in Chicago from May 30-June 3, 2025. Over 75 investigators from more than 20 research sites in SCRI’s network are first authors and co-authors on the clinical trial updates featured at the Annual Meeting, including findings from 55 early-phase clinical trials.

"We are excited to join our colleagues from around the world at ASCO’s Annual Meeting to share the latest developments in research that are advancing therapies for patients," says Howard A. “Skip” Burris, III, MD, President, SCRI. "From developments in novel agents to findings in a variety of cancers, the research presented by SCRI leaders not only highlights how our work is accelerating drug development, but also our dedication to ensuring people facing cancer have access to innovative treatments closer to home."

For a comprehensive list of SCRI abstracts and presentations, visit SCRI’s ASCO Site. To learn more about our research experts, visit our Leadership Page.

Noteworthy Presentations

Blood Cancer

David Andorsky, MD, SCRI at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers I The US Oncology Network, will present “Efficacy and Safety of Asciminib in Patients with Chronic-Phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia after 1 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor: Interim Analysis of the Phase 2 ASC2ESCALATE Trial” in the Rapid Oral Abstract Session, Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant on Friday, May 30 at 2:06 p.m. CDT in E450a.

Breast Cancer

Erika Hamilton, MD, SCRI, will deliver two oral presentations, including “Vepdegestrant, a PROTAC Estrogen Receptor Degrader, vs Fulvestrant in ER-Positive/Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 –Negative Advanced Breast Cancer: Results of the Global, Randomized, Phase 3 VERITAC-2 Study” in the Oral Abstract Session, Breast Cancer—Metastatic on Saturday, May 31 at 1:15 p.m. CDT in Hall B1 and “Initial Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data for Emiltatug Ledadotin, a Novel B7-H4-Directed Dolasynthen Antibody-Drug Conjugate” during the Rapid Oral Abstract Session, Development Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology on Monday, June 2 at 8:00 a.m. CDT in S406.

Cancer Detection

Dax Kurbegov, MD, HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, will present “Performance Evaluation of a Reflex Blood-Based Methylated ctDNA Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test in Individuals with Obesity” in the Clinical Science Symposium, The Future of Cancer Detection is Coming on Saturday, May 31 at 8:24 a.m. CDT in Hall D1.

Lung Cancer

David Spigel, MD, SCRI, will present “An International, Multicenter, Prospective Randomized Trial of Adjuvant Chemotherapy for Stage Ia-IIa Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Identified as High-Risk by a 14-Gene Molecular Assay” in the Poster Session, Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers on Saturday, May 31 from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT in Hall A.

Solid Tumors

Judy Wang, MD, SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, will deliver “An Open-Label, Phase I Trial of The SIRPα Monoclonal Antibody, BI 770371, Alone and in Combination with The PD-1 Inhibitor Ezabenlimab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors” as part of the Rapid Oral Abstract Session, Development Therapeutics—Immunotherapy on Sunday, June 1 at 11:45 a.m. CDT in S406.

In addition to the above, Dr. Erika Hamilton and Dr. David Spigel will serve in two prestigious leadership roles, as 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting Scientific Program Committee Chair and Cancer Communications Committee Chair, respectively.

In addition to scientific presentations, SCRI leadership will participate in and lead ASCO sessions, including:

Jason Henry, MD , SCRI at HCA HealthONE, will chair the Oral Abstract Session, Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology, on Friday, May 30 from 2:45 – 5:45 p.m. CDT in Hall D1.

, SCRI at HCA HealthONE, will chair the Oral Abstract Session, Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology, on Friday, May 30 from 2:45 – 5:45 p.m. CDT in Hall D1. Elisa Fontana, MD, PhD , SCRI at HCA Healthcare UK, will serve as panelist and present “ KRAS G12C: From First to Next Generation ” as part of the Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal Oral Abstract Session on Friday, May 30 at 5:21 p.m. CDT in Arie Crown Theater.

, SCRI at HCA Healthcare UK, will serve as panelist and present “ ” as part of the Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal Oral Abstract Session on Friday, May 30 at 5:21 p.m. CDT in Arie Crown Theater. Dr. Dax Kurbegov will serve as panelist in The Future of Cancer Detection Is Coming on Saturday, May 31 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. CDT in Hall D1.

will serve as panelist in The Future of Cancer Detection Is Coming on Saturday, May 31 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. CDT in Hall D1. Dr. Howard Burris will deliver the “ Top Donor Recognition Ceremony ” during the Opening Session on Saturday, May 31 at 10:50 a.m. CDT in Hall B1.

will deliver the “ ” during the Opening Session on Saturday, May 31 at 10:50 a.m. CDT in Hall B1. Haydar Frangoul, MD, MS, SCRI at TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital, will present “ Established Gene Therapy Options in the Clinic ” during the ASCO/AACR Joint Session: Lessons From Gene Therapy in Practice: Successes, Challenges, and How to Have Access for All on Saturday, May 31 at 1:19 p.m. CDT in E450a.

SCRI at TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital, will present “ ” during the ASCO/AACR Joint Session: Lessons From Gene Therapy in Practice: Successes, Challenges, and How to Have Access for All on Saturday, May 31 at 1:19 p.m. CDT in E450a. Dr. Erika Hamilton will serve as a panelist in the Oral Abstract Session, Breast Cancer—Metastatic on Saturday, May 31 from 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. in Hall B1.

will serve as a panelist in the Oral Abstract Session, Breast Cancer—Metastatic on Saturday, May 31 from 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. in Hall B1. Meredith Pelster, MD, MSCI, SCRI, will chair the Oral Abstract Session, Development Therapeutics—Immunotherapy on Saturday, May 31 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. CDT in Hall D2.

SCRI, will chair the Oral Abstract Session, Development Therapeutics—Immunotherapy on Saturday, May 31 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. CDT in Hall D2. Abdul Rafeh Naqash, MD , SCRI at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, will present “ Dual-Edged: The Promise and Perils of Bispecific T-Cell Engagers in Lung Cancer and Beyond ” during BiTES and Beyond: BiTES, Amivantimab, and the Multidimensional Impact of Toxicity Management on Sunday, June 1 at 11:42 a.m. CDT in Arie Crown Theater.

, SCRI at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, will present “ ” during BiTES and Beyond: BiTES, Amivantimab, and the Multidimensional Impact of Toxicity Management on Sunday, June 1 at 11:42 a.m. CDT in Arie Crown Theater. Melissa Johnson, MD , SCRI, will present “ Gizmos and Gadgets! How Can Community Oncology Practices Hurdle the Obstacles to Administering Lung Cancer's Newest Therapies ” during BiTES and Beyond: BiTES, Amivantimab, and the Multidimensional Impact of Toxicity Management on Sunday, June 1 at 12:06 p.m. CDT in Arie Crown Theater.

, SCRI, will present “ ” during BiTES and Beyond: BiTES, Amivantimab, and the Multidimensional Impact of Toxicity Management on Sunday, June 1 at 12:06 p.m. CDT in Arie Crown Theater. Dr. Erika Hamilton will chair the Plenary Session on June 1 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. CDT in Hall B1.

will chair the Plenary Session on June 1 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. CDT in Hall B1. Dr. Erika Hamilton will serve as a panelist in the Rapid Oral Abstract Session, Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology on Monday, June 2 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. CDT in S406.

will serve as a panelist in the Rapid Oral Abstract Session, Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology on Monday, June 2 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. CDT in S406. Meredith McKean, MD, MPH , SCRI, will present “ Novel Targets in Melanoma Treatment ” during State of the Art: Melanoma 3.0T—Tech Innovations, New Targeted Therapies, and T-Cell Breakthroughs on Tuesday, June 3 at 8:15 a.m. CDT in S100a.

, SCRI, will present “ ” during State of the Art: Melanoma 3.0T—Tech Innovations, New Targeted Therapies, and T-Cell Breakthroughs on Tuesday, June 3 at 8:15 a.m. CDT in S100a. Dr. Abdul Rafeh Naqash will chair the Oral Abstract Session, Lung Cancer—Non–Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers on Monday, June 2 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. CDT in Arie Crown Theater.

Additional Poster Presentations with SCRI First Authors

Saturday, May 31

“ Phase 1 Expansion Study of FF-10832 Antitumor Activity in Patients with Advanced Biliary Carcinomas ,” Gerald Falchook, MD , SCRI at HCA HealthONE, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , SCRI at HCA HealthONE, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Preliminary Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Clinical Activity of RG6344 in Patients with BRAF V600E-Mutant Metastatic Colorectal Cancer ,” Dr. Elisa Fontana , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Real-World Treatment Patterns and Outcomes with Trifluridine/Tipiracil Monotherapy or in Combination with Bevacizumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer ,” Donald Richards, MD, PhD , SCRI at Texas Oncology I The US Oncology Network, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , SCRI at Texas Oncology I The US Oncology Network, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Interim Results of PDL1V, a Vedotin-Based ADC Targeting PD-L1, in Patients with NSCLC in a Phase 1 Trial ,” Dr. Elisa Fontana , 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Integration of a Virtual Personalized Medicine Review Board Integration into a Major Community Oncology Phase 1 Unit ,” Marilynn Hammer, PhD , SCRI, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , SCRI, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “A Digital Intervention to Enhance Engagement with Oral Oncolytic Treatments and Assess Patient Experiences with Novel Therapies,” David Waterhouse, MD, MPH, SCRI at OHC I The US Oncology Network, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

Monday, June 2

“ Efficacy and Safety of Larotrectinib in Patients with TRK Fusion Thyroid Carcinoma: An Updated Analysis ,” Marcia Brose, MD, PhD , SCRI at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , SCRI at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Imlunestrant with or without Abemaciclib in Advanced Breast Cancer: Safety Analyses from the Phase III EMBER-3 Trial ,” Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD , SCRI at Texas Oncology I The US Oncology Network, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , SCRI at Texas Oncology I The US Oncology Network, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Zanzalintinib + Nivolumab ± Relatlimab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Results from Two Dose-Escalation Cohorts of the Phase 1b STELLAR 002 Study ,” Benjamin Garmezy, MD , SCRI, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , SCRI, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ First Report of ROR2 Directed Therapy with Conditionally Active Antibody Drug Conjugate in Advanced Melanoma ,” Jacob Keeling, MD , SCRI at HCA HealthONE, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , SCRI at HCA HealthONE, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ ZL-1310, a DLL3 ADC, in Patients with Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer: Ph1 Trial Update ,” Manish Patel, MD , SCRI at Florica Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , SCRI at Florica Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of CUSP06, a Cadherin-6-Directed Antibody-Drug Conjugate, in Patients with Platinum-Refractory/Resistant Ovarian Cancer and Other Advanced Solid Tumors ,” Dr. Manish Patel , 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ First-in-Human Study of BG-C9074, a B7-H4-Targeting ADC in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Preliminary Results of the Dose-Escalation Phase ,” Cesar Perez, MD , SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Efficacy and Safety of Pralsetinib in RET Fusion-Positive Solid Tumors: Final Data from the ARROW Trial ,” Vivek Subbiah, MD, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “Efficacy and Safety Results of a Multi-Center Phase I Study of Utidelone Capsule, a Novel Oral Microtubule Inhibitor, in Advanced Solid Tumor Patients,” Dr. Judy Wang, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 850 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA in the past decade. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are enrolling patients into clinical trials at over 200 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Visit SCRI.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Becca Gelman

Becca.Gelman@SCRI.com