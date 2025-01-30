SaponiQx Publishes Breakthrough on Scalable, Stable QS-21 Adjuvant Production for Pandemic Vaccine Development

Cell Culture Technology Enables Sustainable, High-Performance Vaccine Adjuvant Production for Global Health Needs

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SaponiQx, a leader in next-generation saponin-based adjuvant discovery and a subsidiary of Agenus Inc., today announced the publication of their latest preclinical data in the journal Vaccines. The study highlights SaponiQx’s innovative cultured plant cell QS-21 (cpcQS-21) adjuvant technology, which delivers immune-enhancement equivalent to tree-bark-derived QS-21 while offering unprecedented scalability and stability. This positions cpcQS-21 as a game-changing solution for pandemic-scale vaccine production.

QS-21, a critical component of several licensed vaccines, has historically faced supply constraints due to its reliance on tree-bark extraction. SaponiQx’s cell culture technology eliminates these challenges, enabling high-volume, sustainable production of QS-21 with consistent quality. This breakthrough ensures the ability to meet vaccine demands from specialty to pandemic-scale applications without compromising performance.

Key Advantages of cpcQS-21 Technology:

Scalability: Cell culture technology enables production levels suitable for addressing global health emergencies, including pandemics.

Cell culture technology enables production levels suitable for addressing global health emergencies, including pandemics. Stability: cpcQS-21 offers a stable solution that supports manufacturing, distribution, and storage efficiencies across geographies.

cpcQS-21 offers a stable solution that supports manufacturing, distribution, and storage efficiencies across geographies. Equally potent: In preclinical models, adjuvant formulations containing cpcQS-21 demonstrated equivalent performance to tree-bark-derived QS-21, including enhanced immune responses against challenging pathogens like human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

“cpcQS-21 marks a monumental leap in vaccine adjuvant technology,” said Rebecca Kurnat, Head of Operations at SaponiQx. “It matches the high performance of traditional QS-21 while solving the critical challenges of supply and scalability. This technology empowers manufacturers to transition seamlessly from specialty vaccine production to meeting global pandemic needs, ensuring no compromise on quality or accessibility.”

The recent study, conducted in collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company, demonstrated the potential of cpcQS-21 in HMPV vaccine formulations. This respiratory pathogen poses significant public health risks, particularly to vulnerable populations, and currently lacks a licensed vaccine despite promising candidates in development. By integrating cpcQS-21, vaccine formulations achieved enhanced immunogenicity, highlighting its transformative potential for existing and new vaccine platforms.

About SaponiQx

Founded in 2021, SaponiQx, a subsidiary of Agenus Inc., leads the way in the discovery and production of saponin-based adjuvants. Its flagship product, STIMULON™ QS-21, is a cornerstone of adjuvant systems in multiple licensed vaccines, addressing critical gaps in vaccine development with innovative, sustainable solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding vaccine and adjuvant development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Agenus’ filings with the SEC.

Contacts



SaponiQx

communications@saponiqx.com