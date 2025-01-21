SaponiQx, Probius, and Ginkgo Bioworks Unite to Revolutionize Vaccine Adjuvant Development

Groundbreaking collaboration harnesses AI-driven insights and advanced manufacturing to create next-generation adjuvants for emerging biological threats

LEXINGTON, Mass. & FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SaponiQx, a leader in saponin-based adjuvant discovery, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Probius, a pioneer in quantum molecular spectroscopy for AI-driven discovery, and Ginkgo Bioworks. This partnership, fully funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense (CBD) Program, aims to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation vaccine adjuvants to combat emerging viral, bacterial, and fungal threats.

The collaboration will integrate Probius’s proprietary Quantum Electrochemical Spectroscopy (QES) molecule characterization technology, which provides unique insights into the molecular physics of complex saponins, to enhance SaponiQx’s innovative adjuvant development platform. By integrating QES with high-throughput empirical biological and traditional physicochemical data, the team aims to mathematically represent complex saponins to train Generative Molecular Design AI algorithms, leading to the rapid identification of superior adjuvants.

“Teaming up with Probius and Ginkgo Bioworks represents a pivotal moment in our mission,” said Rebecca Kurnat, Head of Operations at SaponiQx. “With Probius’ cutting-edge technology, we are poised to deliver advanced capabilities to the warfighter and respond effectively to the challenges posed by emerging pathogens.”

QES functions as a universal molecular encoder, capturing detailed physics information that traditional methods cannot provide. QES structural signatures enable new in-silico correlations between saponin structures and biochemical outcomes, redefining the landscape of adjuvant discovery.

“Probius is excited to contribute our transformative QES technology to this collaboration,” said John Baldoni, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Probius. “By overcoming the limitations of traditional molecular encoders, we are unlocking new possibilities in adjuvant development that can significantly advance SaponiQx and Ginkgo Bioworks in their quest to deliver new adjuvants to the warfighter.”

With the proven success of Agenus’ QS-21 Stimulon platform in currently approved vaccines for Shingles, Malaria, and RSV, this collaboration is set to pave the way for the rapid discovery and manufacturing of next-generation adjuvants. These innovative molecules are expected to meet the challenges posed by new and emerging pathogens in vaccine development, by improving the efficacy and durability of vaccines and thus ensuring our preparedness in the face of evolving biological threats.

About SaponiQx

Founded in 2021, SaponiQx, a subsidiary of Agenus Inc., stands at the forefront of saponin-based adjuvant discovery and manufacturing. Its mission is to provide scalable and affordable vaccine adjuvants to enhance global health. Its proprietary adjuvant, STIMULON™ QS-21, forms an integral part of the AS01 adjuvant used in several leading vaccines.

About Probius

Probius, headquartered in Fremont, CA, is a deep-tech company leveraging its proprietary technology to bridge the data gap between biology and AI, illuminating new opportunities for biomedical research and healthcare. By combining physics, mathematics, and biological data, the company is ushering in a new age of AI-enabled biological research and decentralized predictive healthcare. Built on ten years of R&D with over $15M in DoD and investor support, Probius is now commercializing its revolutionary platform.

Forward-Looking Statements of SaponiQx

This press release includes forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties, concerning the development of vaccines and adjuvants. Refer to the Risk Factors in Agenus’ latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for a detailed discussion of these risks.

