Sapient Launches DynamiQ™ as Its Next-Generation Data Insights Engine for Drug Discovery and Development

DynamiQ integrates diverse breadth of multi-omic measures with paired real-world data from serial samples to enable deep analysis of patient journeys, disease drivers, and drug response

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biomarkers--Sapient, a leader in multi-omics data generation for biomarker discovery and clinical insight delivery, has launched the next generation of its multi-omics and real-world data (RWD) human biology database, now branded as the DynamiQ™ Insights Engine, which increases the speed, versatility, and depth of analyses that Sapient can perform to inform drug discovery and precision drug development strategies.

DynamiQ features an expanded data lakehouse infrastructure, developed in collaboration with Sapient’s partner Rancho Biosciences, that enables rapid curation of Sapient’s unique datasets comprising thousands of protein, metabolite, lipid, and cytokine measures per sample alongside matched genomic and RWD including electronic health records (EHR), lab measures, and clinical outcomes. This data has been collected and integrated for more than 56,000 samples from diverse individuals across multiple timepoints, making DynamiQ among the most deeply phenotyped datasets available for longitudinal analysis.

Data has been harmonized across conditions, diagnoses, and outcomes, allowing for rapid creation of cohorts in which to discover, validate, and characterize biomarkers or therapeutic targets. It also provides longitudinal views of patient journeys to identify dynamic drivers of disease and drug response and to compare disease progression and treatment-response patterns across individuals and over time.

“Disease processes aren’t static, and that’s why DynamiQ is our differentiator,” said Dr. Jonathan Usuka, Chief Executive Officer at Sapient. “We’re focused on the deep characterization of dynamic molecular processes which are read out by proteins and metabolites that modulate, or are modulated by, disease and exposures. We have these multi-omic measures from samples collected in the same patients at different timepoints, and when we combine those with inputs from their clinical data, we can better decipher multifactorial diseases in the context of the patient’s real-world experience – how disease subtypes manifest, how lifestyle factors contribute, and how drug exposure and drug adherence impact biological mechanisms and clinical outcomes. This becomes extremely powerful to understand how a therapy will actually work in a patient, to better predict response and stratify patients that are most likely to benefit from a given therapy.”

“With DynamiQ’s next-generation functionality and harmonized datasets, we increase the depth and breadth of analyses we can perform for biomarker discovery, target identification, and clinical insight delivery,” said Dr. Tao Long, Co-Founder and Head of Data Science at Sapient. “We can readily analyze molecular interactions across omics layers, rapidly build cohorts from standardized patient data, and validate discoveries from client studies in these independent populations. Importantly, because our multi-omics datasets are nontargeted they are ideal for AI and machine learning-based analysis to uncover new subgroups, novel biomarkers, and targets.”

Sapient will offer guided analyses using the DynamiQ Insight Engine as part of clients’ multi-omic studies or for standalone biocomputational projects aimed at elucidating novel biomarkers, drug targets, and diagnostics.

About Sapient

Sapient is a leader in multi-omics data generation and insight delivery, providing bespoke services for proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics that enable biopharma sponsors to go beyond the genome to accelerate precision drug development.

Utilizing cutting-edge, high-throughput mass spectrometry and biocomputational frameworks, Sapient enables comprehensive biomarker-phenotype mapping across thousands of biosamples for discovery of robust protein, metabolite, and lipid biomarkers, drug targets, and clinical signatures of drug response. The company’s DynamiQ™ Insights Engine — a longitudinal database of integrated multi-omics and real-world data collected from tens of thousands of samples — enables rapid drug target identification, biomarker discovery and validation, and translational insights across all stages of drug development. For more information, visit sapient.bio.

