Sanuwave Will Host a Conference Call on May 9, 2025 at 8:30 AM (ET) to Present Q1 2025 Financial Results

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sanuwave”) (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, will host a live conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 AM (ET) to present its Q1 2025 financial results.

Telephone access to the call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Participant Dial-in Information

Toll Free: 1-800-245-3047

Toll/International: 1-203-518-9765

Conference ID: SANUWAVE

OR click the link for instant telephone access to the event:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1714486&tp_key=88406b4795

Materials for the conference call will be included on the Company’s website at

www.sanuwave.com/investors .

A replay will be made available through May 30, 2025:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Access ID: 11158734

About Sanuwave

Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, plans for future business development activities and expectations regarding the impact of changes in tariff rates. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact: