Sanofi Supports AlphaDetect to Accelerate Detection of Alpha-1

The sponsorship helps expand proven Alpha-1 detection strategies, which will enable earlier patient identification

DURHAM, N.C., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaDetect, the nonprofit organization powered and funded by the Alpha-1 Foundation, today announced Sanofi as one of its inaugural industry sponsors. This support further strengthens efforts to accelerate routine detection of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1), consistent with clinical practice guidelines.

AlphaDetect is dedicated to identifying everyone at risk for this progressive, genetic condition by elevating awareness, removing barriers, and expanding adoption of testing recommendations in clinical practice guidelines, so that Alpha-1 detection becomes routine for patients impacted by lung and liver disease. The organization is increasing the availability of Alpha-1 detection tools and support at the practice level while partnering with healthcare providers to strategically advance protocols and technologies across healthcare systems.

"Sanofi is proud to support AlphaDetect's mission, as one of the inaugural sponsors, to increase and accelerate Alpha-1 detection," said Alaa Hamed, Global Head of Medical Affairs, Rare Diseases at Sanofi. "This effort represents a meaningful step forward in uncovering those at risk for this extremely underdiagnosed rare disease, which can have a devastating impact. This collaboration reflects our commitment to the Alpha-1 community, particularly in driving awareness and recognition. Ensuring that people who have this underlying genetic condition can uncover this diagnosis earlier in their care journey is fundamental to their chance of better outcomes. We look forward to working with AlphaDetect on this important effort."

"Alpha-1 is a progressive, genetic lung and liver condition where delays in detection may have real, irreversible consequences, " said Julie Murray, CEO of AlphaDetect. "The ability to scale proven approaches to identifying at-risk patients, quickly and systematically, can inform timely decisions for those impacted. The support and commitment from Sanofi are important and appreciated as we continue to advance Alpha-1 detection."

Alpha-1 remains significantly underdiagnosed, with more than 90% of affected individuals estimated to be unidentified. It is also the leading known genetic risk factor for COPD and is associated with liver disease in both children and adults. Importantly, detection also provides a point of entry into the Alpha-1 community, opening the door to the comprehensive information, support, and resources needed for the journey ahead.

"This support builds on Sanofi's commitment to rare disease and the Alpha-1 community," said Scott Santarella, CEO of the Alpha-1 Foundation. "It also represents an important step forward in how we approach detection. By expanding these efforts through AlphaDetect, we can identify more individuals earlier and deliver on the Alpha-1 Foundation's mission of improving their lives."

The latest clinical guidelines recommend testing for Alpha-1 in all individuals with COPD, treatment-resistant asthma, or unexplained liver disease. Yet real-world results fall far short of this. AlphaDetect is committed to closing the gap. Sanofi's sponsorship and commitment will help AlphaDetect scale efforts to enhance provider education, broaden detection strategies, and work across the Alpha-1 community to identify individuals with Alpha-1.

About AlphaDetect

AlphaDetect, founded in 2025, accelerates detection to uncover everyone genetically at risk for Alpha-1. Located in Durham, NC, AlphaDetect will operate as a limited liability company and a non-profit subsidiary of Alpha-1 Foundation, holding tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

For more information, visit https://alpha1.org/alphadetect/

Contact: Cindy Machles

cmachles@alphadetect.org

About Sanofi



Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time. Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

For more information, visit www.sanofi.com

Contact: Evan Berland

evan.berland@sanofi.com

About the Alpha-1 Foundation

The Alpha-1 Foundation, founded in 1995, is committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) and to improving the lives of people affected by the condition worldwide. A1F has invested over $100 million to support Alpha-1 research and programs at 130 institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East , and Australia.

For more information, visit alpha1.org

Contact: Jeanne Kushner

jkushner@alpha1.org

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SOURCE Alpha-1 Foundation