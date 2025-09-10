Salarius Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX) (Salarius or the Company) announces that on September 4, 2025 the Company received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

By meeting the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, Salarius has achieved one of the milestones in regaining compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing standards. As previously disclosed on August 27, 2025, Salarius has until October 20, 2025 to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), the Equity Standard Requirement.

Nasdaq further notified the Company that it will be subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor for a period of one year from September 4, 2025. If, within that one-year monitoring period, the Listing Qualifications Staff finds the Company out of compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement that was the subject of the exception, the Staff will issue a delisting determination letter and the Company will have the opportunity to request a hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

On January 13, 2025, Salarius announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (Decoy), a privately held preclinical biopharmaceutical company engineering the next generation of peptide conjugate therapeutics. Under the agreement, Decoy will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Salarius, subject to the closing conditions set forth in the agreement. The newly formed company will be named Decoy Therapeutics.

About the Planned Merger

The proposed transaction, if consummated, is expected to facilitate multiple value-creating inflection points with Decoy’s pipeline of peptide conjugate therapeutics engineered by its IMP3ACT platform, which allows for the rapid computational design and manufacturing of innovative peptide conjugate therapeutics. Decoy’s product pipeline targets unmet needs in respiratory infectious diseases and gastroenterology (GI) oncology indications. In addition to advancing the development of Decoy’s IMP3ACT platform, the combined company intends to incorporate Salarius’ oral small molecule protein degrader SP-3164 into a highly targeted peptide-based proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACS) drug candidate.

The combined company will be led by Decoy’s Co-founders, Chief Executive Officer Frederick “Rick” Pierce and Chief Scientific Officer Barbara Hibner, by Decoy’s Chief Business Officer Peter Marschel, Chief Technology Officer Mike Lipp, by acting Chief Medical Officer and Scientific Advisory Board Chair Shahin Gharakhanian, M.D. and by Salarius’ Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Mark Rosenblum.

During the next 12 months, Decoy expects to advance its lead asset, a pan-coronavirus antiviral, to the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and to make progress with its other programs including a broad-acting antiviral against flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and a peptide drug conjugate targeting GI cancers.

Also during this time, data may be reported from an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 clinical study at MD Anderson Cancer Center evaluating Salarius’ seclidemstat as a potential treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia in patients with limited treatment options.

About Decoy Therapeutics, Inc.

Decoy Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company that is leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence tools alongside high-speed synthesis techniques to rapidly design, engineer and manufacture peptide conjugate drug candidates that target serious unmet medical needs. The company’s initial pipeline is focused on respiratory viruses and GI cancers. Decoy has attracted financing from institutional investors as well as significant non-dilutive capital from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Seed Fund, the Google AI startup program and the NVIDIA Inception program among other sources. The company has also received QuickFire Challenge award funding provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) through BLUE KNIGHT™, a collaboration between Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS and BARDA within the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. For more information, please visit www.DecoyTx.com.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with two drug candidates for patients with cancer in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, the company’s lead candidate, which is being studied in an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers underway at MD Anderson Cancer Center as a potential treatment for MDS) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) in patients with limited treatment options. SP-3164, the company’s IND-stage second asset, is an oral small molecule protein degrader. Salarius previously received financial support for seclidemstat for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and was a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit www.salariuspharma.com.

