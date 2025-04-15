SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sage Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

April 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) today announced that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review first quarter 2025 financial results and discuss recent business updates.


The webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a robust pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Ashley Kaplowitz
ashley.kaplowitz@sagerx.com

Media Contact
Francesca Dellelci
francesca.dellelci@sagerx.com

Massachusetts Earnings
Sage Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
Arbutus Down to ‘Core Team’ After Laying Off More Than Half of Staff
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Manufacturing
J&J, Legend Pump $150M Into Manufacturing in Bid to Double Carvykti Production
March 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
COVID-19
Novavax Applies Lessons Learned From Turbulent COVID-19 Experience
March 10, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Recruitment of a key person for a leadership position concept
C-suite
Biotech a Bright Spot for Female Founders Amid DEI Pullback
March 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong