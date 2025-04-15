Sage Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) today announced that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review first quarter 2025 financial results and discuss recent business updates.





The webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a robust pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

