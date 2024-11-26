SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2024 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.


A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

