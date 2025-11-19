Saga Diagnostics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in London

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JefferiesHealthcare--SAGA Diagnostics, a pioneer in blood-based cancer testing redefining the standard for ultra-sensitive molecular residual disease (MRD) detection, today announced that SAGA will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The conference is one of the sector’s most influential investor events, bringing together leading private and public healthcare companies with institutional investors, strategic partners, and sector analysts.

Executive Chairman Roopom Banerjee will present SAGA’s proprietary approach to structural variant-based MRD detection using its flagship assay, Pathlight™, accompanied by an update on Pathlight’s commercial traction following its favorable Medicare coverage determination from MolDx during mid-2025.

“We’ve seen robust uptake of Pathlight since its launch at ASCO earlier this year, demonstrating the market’s readiness for a new MRD solution,” said Roopom Banerjee. “It’s already in use at 25+ top institutions, and a 70% reorder rate from early adopters confirms its durable utility. With strong clinical demand and reimbursement by MolDx for US Medicare patients, Pathlight is poised to become a new standard in MRD testing.”

The presentation is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. (GMT) on Wednesday, November 19. Viewers can access the live presentation and the 90-day on-demand replay here.

About Pathlight™

Pathlight™ is a novel, personalized, tumor-informed, multi-cancer molecular residual disease (MRD) platform developed by SAGA Diagnostics. It delivers industry-leading sensitivity and specificity for detecting cancer recurrence and monitoring treatment response by analyzing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

Pathlight uses a proprietary combination of whole genome sequencing and digital PCR to identify and track large-scale genomic changes known as structural variants (SVs)— stable, truncal biomarkers that provide a clearer, earlier indication of disease recurrence. By optimizing for SVs, Pathlight enables ultra-sensitive detection of recurrence and precise monitoring of treatment response in early-stage and metastatic disease.

This advanced approach empowers oncologists to make timely, confident decisions—helping patients avoid unnecessary treatments or receive interventions sooner when needed. Pathlight supports accurate, longitudinal assessments of disease status, enhancing care across the entire patient journey.

Pathlight is covered by Medicare for early-stage breast cancer across all subtypes and is actively used in clinical studies by leading clinical institutions, national cancer centers and major pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.pathlightMRD.com.

About SAGA Diagnostics

SAGA Diagnostics® is redefining the early detection of molecular residual disease (MRD), empowering treatment decisions with greater insight and confidence. Pathlight™, the company’s flagship product, is an ultra-sensitive, blood-based, multi-cancer MRD test that is now available for commercial use in the U.S and reimbursed for patients with early-stage breast cancer. SAGA is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as commercial entities, to support early through late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types. SAGA’s headquarters and CLIA-certified laboratory are located in the heart of the life science ecosystem in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. SAGA Diagnostics combines world-class genomic expertise with a leadership team deeply experienced in MRD, all aligned in the mission to intercept cancer at its earliest stages when it is most treatable.

