SAB BIO to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company’s CEO Samuel J. Reich will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15 at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the SAB BIO website at www.sab.bio. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead candidate, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary technology which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc-Bovine™, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO’s drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. For more information, visit www.sab.bio.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Cristi Barnett

ir@sab.bio

Media:

Sheila Carlson

media@sab.bio