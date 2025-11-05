SAB BIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2025

MIAMI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for autoimmune diseases, including its lead program in clinical development for delaying the progression of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in new onset Stage 3 patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences this November and December:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Date: November 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Guggenheim Second Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: November 12, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: Boston, MA



8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Date: December 2, 2025

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: Coral Gables, FL



To access the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, please visit the Investor Relations/Events section of the Company’s website at www.sab.bio.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead asset, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary platform which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc Bovine, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO’s drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. For more information, visit www.sab.bio.

