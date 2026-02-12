SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RxSight, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

February 12, 2026 
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, and enter the conference code: 3406720. The call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/. An archived recording of the call will be available through the same link shortly after its completion.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


