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RxSight, Inc. to Participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2026

August 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


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