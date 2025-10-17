RxSight, Inc. to Feature Live Learning Sessions at American Academy of Ophthalmology 2025 Annual Meeting

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: RXST) RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced it will be featured in multiple Live Learning Sessions at Booth #2931 during the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2025), taking place October 18–20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
This year’s Live Learning Sessions showcase real-world insights from leading surgeons who have incorporated the Light Adjustable Lens into their practices, highlighting the clinical advantages and the economic impact of adjustability.
LIVE LEARNING SESSIONS – RxSight Booth #2931
Saturday, October 18
10:00 AM – ROI You Can See with the Light Adjustable Lens
Taylor Strange, DO and Kasey Gantz – Alliance Vision Institute, Texas
11:00 AM – Jump Starting My Career with the Light Adjustable Lens
Brian Szabo, DO – Newsom Eye, Florida
12:00 PM – Locking in Clinical Confidence with the Light Adjustable Lens
Tanner Ferguson, MD – Vance Thompson Vision, South Dakota
1:00 PM – Accelerating Premium Lens Adoption with the Light Adjustable Lens
Matt Kaufman, MD – Eye Health Northwest, Oregon
2:00 PM – Who Really Benefits from the Light Adjustable Lens?
Eva Kim, MD – ICON Eyecare, Colorado
3:00 PM – Discovering Versatility with the Light Adjustable Lens
Quentin Allen, MD – Florida Vision Institute, Florida
Sunday, October 19
10:00 AM – Starting Strong with the Light Adjustable Lens
Alison Early, MD – Signature Cataract & Laser Consultants, Ohio
11:00 AM – Seeing Outcomes in a New Light with the Light Adjustable Lens
John Doane, MD – Discover Vision Centers, Kansas
12:00 PM – The Right Words for the Right Light Adjustable Lens Experience
Thomas Meirick, MD – Wolfe Eye Clinic, Iowa
1:00 PM – The Power of Adjustability: Patient-Centered Outcomes with the Light Adjustable Lens
John Josephson, MD – Eye Specialists and Surgeons of Northern Virginia, Virginia
About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.
Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com