RTI Surgical celebrates expansion of Tutoplast® Tissue Sterilization Process facility

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to take place today, in Alachua, Florida

ALACHUA, Fla., October 30, 2024; RTI Surgical (“RTI” or “the Company”), a leading CDMO pushing the boundaries of innovation and tissue engineering to meet patient needs in regenerative medicine, announces the completion of its $15 million Class III medical device facility in Alachua, Florida. The new 5,000sq-ft clean room significantly expands RTI’s proprietary Tutoplast® Tissue Sterilization Process facility, supporting increased customer demand for Tutoplast® processed implants and RTI’s upcoming clinical study of the safety and effectiveness of Cortiva® Allograft Dermis (ADM) in implant-based breast reconstruction.

The Tutoplast® Tissue Sterilization Process preserves human tissue for implantation, and boosts manufacturing capabilities for implants used in a range of procedures including plastic and reconstructive surgery, sports medicine and orthopedics, and neuro and spine surgery. Cortiva® ADM, commonly used in soft tissue repair, is a graft derived from human dermis, processed using the Tutoplast® Tissue Sterilization Process.

Olivier Visa, President and Chief Executive Officer, RTI Surgical, said: “This expansion further enhances our manufacturing capabilities as a leading CDMO in regenerative medicine. It reinforces our commitment to investing in innovation, quality and data in tissue engineering, and will enable us to continue to develop the best solutions for patients, in partnership with our OEM customers. Thank you to everyone who has been involved in completing this expansion. We are proud to be part of the Alachua community and look forward to continuing to create further opportunities for growth and development here.”





About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical (RTI) is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) pushing the boundaries of innovation and tissue engineering to meet patient needs in regenerative medicine. We are expert partners to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), working with them to identify clinical problems and develop customized solutions that promote healing, accelerate recovery, and help prevent complications. Using our extensive portfolio of biological materials, we focus on specialized clinical segments, including plastic and reconstructive surgery, sports medicine and orthopedics, cardiac, and neuro and spine surgery. Headquartered in Alachua, Florida, RTI has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit

https://www.rtix.com

