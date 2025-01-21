RS BioTherapeutics Announces Positive Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Fibrotic Effects of Lead Compound in Human Lung Tissue

First-in-class, steroid-free compound reduced inflammatory and fibrotic biomarkers in human lung tissue furthering support as a new advancement in the treatment of deadly lung diseases

CUMBERLAND, Md., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from deadly lung diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, is pleased to announce that its lead compound (RSBT-001) reduced inflammatory biomarkers and mediators of fibrosis in a human precision cut lung slices study.

RSBT-001 was evaluated in three separate, inducible experiments designed to test the ability of RSBT-001 to attenuate inflammation and fibrosis in human precision cut lung slices (PCLuS). RSBT-001 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of key inflammatory biomarkers, validating results from two prior animal studies. RSBT-001 also demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in key mediators of remodeling/fibrosis, adding new, exciting properties to the RSBT-001 profile that warrant further exploration.

Commenting on the results of the human lung tissue study, RS BioTherapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer, Dean Hart said, “These results of the impact of RSBT-001 on key inflammatory biomarkers and mediators of remodeling/fibrosis in human lung tissue support the potential of this first-in-class, steroid-free compound in the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), and other deadly lung diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. We look forward to continuing the development of RSBT-001 and striving towards our ultimate goal of improving the quality of life of the patients we serve.”

Of note, RSBT-001 demonstrated statistically significant reduction (minimum p<0.01) of IL-6, IL-8, TNF-α, and IL-1β, which are key inflammatory biomarkers known to play a role in the pathophysiology of COPD. The fibrosis experiment provided new compelling results with RSBT-001 demonstrating statistically significant reductions (p<0.0001) of Collagen 1a1 and TIMP-1, both of which contribute to lung tissue remodeling/fibrotic changes in COPD and IPF.

Chief Medical Officer Michelle L. Shuffett, MD added, “Animal studies are often criticized for poor translational value. These positive findings for RSBT-001 in human lung tissue not only confirm our previous work in animal studies but also provide greater confidence in the therapeutic potential of RSBT-001 for diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. We are eager to move forward with the RSBT-001 development plan and remain committed to delivering a steroid-free option for patients with COPD. In addition, we aim to deepen our understanding of the emerging impact of RSBT-001 on mediators of remodeling and fibrosis.”

Commenting on the human lung tissue study results, Dr. Stephen Rennard of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, an internationally recognized pulmonary expert, and a member of the RS BioTherapeutics Therapeutic Expert Council said, “There are clear in vitro effects from RSBT-001 on anti-inflammatory biomarkers and mediators of fibrosis, all in the right direction. For a first experiment in human lung tissue, this merits considerable excitement.”

RS BioTherapeutics chose FibroFind (https://www.fibrofind.com/) to evaluate the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity of RSBT-001 in human lung tissue. FibroFind’s proprietary bioreactor supported precision-cut tissue slice platform offers the most physiological pre-clinical model for discovery biology, and drug efficacy evaluation. By overcoming the limitations of mouse models and simplistic monolayer cell culture systems, FibroFind’s platform more accurately represents the complex cellular anatomy, cell heterogeneity, and native cell-cell/cell-matrix interactions found in human organs.

The mission of RS BioTherapeutics is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from deadly lung diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. RS BioTherapeutics is developing a first-in-class, steroid-free, multi-targeted immune modulator (RSBT-001) with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) targeted as first indications. RS BioTherapeutics projects filing an Investigational New Drug Application for RSBT-001 in 2026. More information on RS BioTherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

