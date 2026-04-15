Routine FDA Inspection Completed Successfully With No Findings for Clinilabs

EATONTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinilabs (“Clinilabs LLC”), a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) specializing in CNS drug and device development, today announced it has successfully completed an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with no observations. This outcome underscores Clinilabs continued commitment to the highest standards of regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and patient safety across its clinical research programs.

“Each FDA inspection is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our strong quality culture and well-designed systems and processes,” said Gary Zammit, president and CEO of Clinilabs. “This outcome reflects the day-to-day discipline of our teams, commitment to data integrity, and focus on patient safety and regulatory readiness across every study we support.”

The successful inspection reflects the strength of Clinilabs’ quality systems and its long-standing expertise in conducting complex early- and late-phase clinical trials in highly regulated environments. The FDA’s routine review evaluated multiple aspects of Clinilabs’ clinical operations, including data integrity and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Clinilabs’ integrated model combines deep neuroscience expertise, advanced technology, and comprehensive clinical capabilities to support Phase 1 through Phase 4 studies. The organization’s focus on quality and compliance is embedded across all functions, from clinical operations and data management to regulatory oversight and patient engagement.

About Clinilabs

Clinilabs is a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) focused exclusively on central nervous system (CNS) drug, device, and technology development. Drawing on deep, indication-level expertise, a proven process, the latest technology, and global reach spanning North America, Europe, and beyond, Clinilabs expertly manages Phase 1-4 trials to accelerate treatments for a range of psychiatric, neurological, and substance use disorders, as well as rare and ultra-rare CNS disorders.

Media Inquiries:

Jeanine M. Falinski, MBA

Chief Commercial Officer, Clinilabs

+1 (646) 215‑6454

jfalinski@clinilabs.com

Janice Foley

SCORR Marketing

+1 617-823-5555

janice@scorrmarketing.com