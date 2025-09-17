News
Clinilabs, Inc.
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
InTandem Capital Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Clinilabs
March 12, 2025
·
4 min read
Drug Development
SureClinical and Clinilabs Announce Global Lunch and Learn Series for Clinical Operations
November 13, 2019
·
2 min read
Pharm Country
Clinilabs, Inc. Has Been Awarded An Ethnic Bridging Study In Healthy Japanese Females
May 12, 2014
·
2 min read
Business
Clinilabs, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Mina Pastagia To The Position Of Medical Director And Principal Investigator
April 11, 2014
·
2 min read
Pharm Country
Clinilabs, Inc. Introduces Human Abuse Liability Service Offering At ASCPT 2014
February 11, 2014
·
3 min read
Pharm Country
Clinilabs, Inc. Sponsors the American Diabetes Association’s 2013 Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes
September 5, 2013
·
2 min read
Pharm Country
Clinilabs, Inc. Launches Research Volunteer Authentication Initiative
April 2, 2013
·
3 min read
Business
Clinilabs, Inc. Opens Phase I Unit in Eatontown, New Jersey
May 24, 2012
·
1 min read
Drug Development
Clinilabs, Inc. will Conduct Phase 1 Trial Using QTinno(R)
November 9, 2011
·
6 min read
Pharm Country
Clinilabs, Inc. Release: Dr. Gary Zammit to Present on GCP Compliance for Phase I Studies
October 31, 2011
·
1 min read
