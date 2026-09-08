Rose BioSolutions Appoints David Enloe as Chief Executive Officer

Biotech and Pharma Services Pioneer to Advance Rose Bio's Differentiated End-to-End Platform

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose BioSolutions ("Rose Bio"), a leading provider of advanced manufacturing capabilities and cellular materials across the cell and gene therapy space, today announced the appointment of David Enloe as Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 35 years of experience leading biotech and pharma services businesses, including more than 30 years in gene therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, Mr. Enloe brings deep expertise and a track record of innovation and transformation to Rose Bio. Over the course of his career, he has played a role in the successful commercial launch of more than a dozen therapies. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly 15 years helping build Introgen Therapeutics, ultimately serving as President and CEO. He later founded Vivante GMP Solutions, a gene therapy CDMO focused on viral vector manufacturing, and continued to lead the business following its acquisition by Lonza, where it became the company's Cell and Gene Therapy Business Unit.

Mr. Enloe has extensive experience transforming and scaling CDMO businesses. As President and CEO of Societal CDMO, he repositioned the company as a focused CDMO and built the commercial, operational, and organizational capabilities needed to support its long-term growth. Previously, as CEO of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, he led the integration of four manufacturing organizations into a unified, global CDMO serving biotech and pharma customers worldwide.

His experience building integrated organizations and anticipating the changing needs of biotechnology clients will advance Rose Bio's mission of bringing together unique cellular materials, development, and manufacturing capabilities to help deliver next-generation cell and gene therapies.

"As one of the pioneers who helped build the cell and gene therapy industry from its earliest days, David has an exceptional ability to anticipate where the field is headed and what clients will need next," said Dave Kreter, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investments at GI Partners. "We are pleased to welcome a leader of his caliber to Rose Bio. We believe David will leverage the company's talented team, differentiated capabilities, and significant market opportunities to accelerate growth and strengthen Rose Bio's position as a leading end-to-end partner across the development and manufacturing lifecycle. We look forward to supporting David and the entire Rose Bio team as they build on the company's strong foundation to deliver the high-quality services clients rely on not only today, but as their programs evolve."

"I am excited to join Rose Bio at a pivotal moment for both the company as a newly established standalone platform and the broader cell and gene therapy industry," said Mr. Enloe. "I have spent much of my career building businesses around emerging science and helping clients advance cutting-edge therapies for patients who need them most. Rose Bio's broad portfolio of cellular starting materials, deep technical expertise and talented team, established infrastructure, and entrepreneurial culture position us to meet our clients' evolving needs and become the integrated partner this industry needs for its next chapter of innovation and patient care."

About Rose BioSolutions

Rose BioSolutions is a leading provider of development and advanced manufacturing capabilities across the cell and gene therapy space. As a full-service CDMO, Rose Bio is purpose-built to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients on industry-leading timelines and offers manufacturing across the full suite of plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapies, as well as cell supply operations. Rose Bio operates facilities in Rockville, Maryland; Memphis, Tennessee; Northridge, California; and Keele, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit rosebiosolutions.com.

Media Contacts

Rose BioSolutions:



Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson / Alexander Wolfsohn



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



212-355-4449



rosebio-JF@joelefrank.com

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SOURCE Rose BioSolutions