Rosalind Franklin University’s Helix 51 Incubator Welcomes Monopar Therapeutics

NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, Jan. 23, 2025 — Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science announced that Monopar Therapeutics is the latest biotech company to join the Helix 51 biomedical incubator community.

Monopar, a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, is developing personalized and precise radiopharmaceuticals to diagnose and treat aggressive cancers, and will utilize the labs and other resources in Helix 51 to further its research objectives.

“We are excited to be a part of the vibrant biomedical community at RFU,” said Monopar COO Andrew Cittadine, MBA. “We see this as an opportunity to accelerate the development of new products and were drawn to the talented and collaborative community at Helix 51.”

Rosalind Franklin University's Innovation and Research Park is designed for collaboration among academic and industry scientists and entrepreneurs.

Radiopharmaceuticals — drugs that selectively target cancer and are linked with radioisotopes — are a key component of nuclear medicine. Rapid advancements in the field have significantly improved healthcare by enabling highly targeted diagnosis and treatment of diseases, particularly cancer, through the precise delivery of radiation directly to diseased tissues. The technique helps minimize damage to healthy organs, leading to earlier detection, more effective therapies and improved patient outcomes with fewer side effects.

An article published this month in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy hailed the technology’s ability to “improve the efficiency and biosafety of tumour diagnosis and therapy.”

Monopar is also working on a late-stage investigational drug for the treatment of Wilson Disease, a rare genetic disorder.

Helix 51 is the only wet-and dry-lab based incubator in Lake County, Illinois, which is home to more than 122 bioscience companies and 33,000 bioscience jobs. The university’s Innovation and Research Park also provides research space to biotech and biopharma companies looking to grow. The IRP features numerous core facilities essential for drug, device and diagnostic research and development.

“Rosalind Franklin University is committed to expanding collaboration between academic research and the life-science industry to develop new therapeutic solutions for difficult-to-treat diseases,” said Dr. Joseph DiMario, RFU interim vice president for research. “Our Center for Cancer Cell Biology, Immunology, and Infection and Center for Genetic Diseases can also provide additional research support and expertise to Monopar. We’re pleased to include them in our growing oncology cluster of companies.”

About Rosalind Franklin University

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science is committed to serving humanity through the interprofessional education of health and biomedical professionals and the discovery of knowledge dedicated to improving wellness. The university embodies the spirit of inquiry and excellence modeled by its namesake Dr. Rosalind Franklin, whose Photo 51 was crucial to solving the structure of DNA. Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu.