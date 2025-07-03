Rosalind Franklin University Neuroscientist Named One of Illinois’ Top Researchers of 2025

NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, July 3, 2025 — Rosalind Franklin University neuroscientist Dr. EunJung Hwang has been named one of the “Illinois Researchers to Know 2025” by the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition (ISTC). She is one of just 12 distinguished faculty members across the state selected for their groundbreaking innovation, interdisciplinary excellence, and real-world impact.

Dr. Hwang, Chicago Medical School assistant professor of cell biology and anatomy and a member of RFU’s Stanson Toshok Center for Brain Function and Repair, combines systems-level neuroscience with cutting-edge neurophysiological experimentation. Her research leverages large-scale brain imaging at single-neuron resolution to investigate how neural circuits drive decision-making and behavior — and how these circuits may be restored when disrupted by aging or disease.

“The brain’s fundamental role is to select and execute the right actions at the right time to ensure survival and success in a complex environment,” said Dr. Hwang. “Neurological diseases and aging often impair this ability. My research aims to uncover the neural mechanisms behind action selection and execution — and ultimately, to restore them.”

Drawing inspiration from recent discoveries in targeted brain stimulation that enhance learning in models of aging, Dr. Hwang is advancing translational approaches to treat age-related neurological disorders.

She joined RFU in 2020, following a PhD in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University and postdoctoral training in systems neuroscience at California Institute of Technology, and the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Hwang’s work has earned widespread recognition, including the 2022 Sloan Research Fellowship in Neuroscience, the NIH Pathway to Independence Award (K99), the Schweppe Scholar Award, and the Monica Ply Innovative Research Award. Her research is supported by a major NIH R56 grant, and a Biomedical Innovation Pilot Grant, part of a collaborative initiative between RFU and DePaul University.

Her publications span top journals such as Neuron, Nature Communications, Current Biology, and the Journal of Neuroscience, where her recent work explored the transcriptional dynamics in cortical glutamatergic neurons underlying long-term learning — underscoring her interdisciplinary reach across neuroscience and neural engineering.

“Dr. Hwang’s innovative research is expanding our understanding of the brain and the possibility of restoring lost function,” said Dr. Joseph DiMario, RFU executive vice president for research. “This well-deserved recognition by the ISTC reflects her leadership in one of science’s most critical frontiers.”

The 2025 honorees, according to the ISTC, underscore the importance of university research as a public good — deepening understanding of the world while helping to build solutions to urgent and long-term challenges.

About RFU

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science embodies the spirit of inquiry and excellence modeled by its namesake Dr. Rosalind Franklin, whose Photo 51 was crucial to solving the structure of DNA. Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu.