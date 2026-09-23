Roivant Announces Topline Results from Proof-of-Concept Study of IMVT-1402 in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Immunovant’s proof-of-concept study of IMVT-1402 (imeroprubart) in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Disease Area and Severity Index Activity (CLASI-A) percent change from baseline at Week 12

Positive trends were observed on multiple endpoints, with deeper IgG reductions resulting in improved clinical outcomes, but the study did not meet Immunovant’s internal bar to continue development of IMVT-1402 in CLE

IMVT-1402 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, consistent with prior studies

All other clinical development timelines remain on track

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) today announced topline results from Period 1 of Immunovant’s proof-of-concept trial evaluating IMVT-1402 (imeroprubart) for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE).

The study did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint of percent change from baseline in the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Disease Area and Severity Index Activity (CLASI-A) score at Week 12. Numerical trends favoring IMVT-1402 over placebo were observed across multiple endpoints, and patients who achieved deeper IgG reductions from baseline were more likely to achieve improved clinical responses. However, due to the competitive landscape and the clinical results observed, Immunovant plans to stop development in CLE.

“On behalf of everyone at Immunovant, I want to thank the patients living with CLE who volunteered for this study and the investigators and clinical site teams who conducted it with such care. Their contributions advance our understanding of FcRn inhibition in autoimmune disease and will inform our work going forward,” said Eric Venker, M.D., Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant.

Immunovant remains focused on rapidly advancing the clinical development of IMVT-1402 across multiple autoimmune diseases with significant unmet need, including Graves’ disease, difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis, myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Sjogren’s disease.

About the Proof-of-Concept Study of IMVT-1402 in CLE

The proof-of-concept clinical study (NCT06980805) of IMVT-1402 (imeroprubart) in CLE is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global trial that assessed the safety and efficacy of IMVT-1402 in adult patients with CLE. The study enrolled 57 patients. In Period 1, patients were randomized to IMVT-1402 vs. placebo for a 12-week treatment period. The primary endpoint was the percent change from Period 1 baseline in CLASI-A score at Week 12.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV). As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com.

About Roivant

Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant’s pipeline includes LISRAYA™ (brepocitinib), a potent small molecule inhibitor of JAK1 and TYK2 FDA-approved for the treatment of dermatomyositis in adult patients and also in late-stage development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis, cutaneous sarcoidosis and lichen planopilaris; IMVT-1402, a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and mosliciguat, an inhaled sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. For more information, visit www.roivant.com.

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