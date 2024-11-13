Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Present Updated Data from the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of RP-A501 for Danon Disease at the American Heart Association’s 2024 Late-Breaking Science Sessions

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a fully integrated, late-stage biotechnology company advancing a sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare disorders with high unmet need, today announced that the company will be presenting new data on the results of the RP-A501 Phase 1 trial to treat patients with Danon disease at the American Heart Association’s 2024 Late-Breaking Science sessions being held from November 16-18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.





Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Danon Disease Phase 1 RP-A501 Results: The First Single-Dose Intravenous Gene Therapy with Recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV9:LAMP2B) for a Monogenic Cardiomyopathy

Session: Amyloid, Hypertrophic and Danon Cardiomyopathies: Targeted Therapies and Specific Populations

Presenter: Joseph Rossano, M.D., M.S., FAAP, FACC, Co-Director of the Cardiac Center and Chief of the Division of Cardiology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Date and Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 9:45-9:57 a.m. CT

Rocket plans to host an investor webinar on November 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET. To join the investor webinar, please register at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3046/51498. Webinar details will be posted on the Events and Presentations page of the Rocket website at www.RocketPharma.com.

About RP-A501

RP-A501 is Rocket’s investigational gene therapy product for the treatment of Danon disease and the first gene therapy for a cardiovascular condition to demonstrate safety and efficacy in clinical studies. Danon disease is caused by mutations in the LAMP2 gene.

RP-A501 consists of a recombinant adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) capsid containing a full-length, wild-type version of the human LAMP2B transgene (AAV9.LAMP2B) which, when inserted into cardiac cells (cardiomyocytes) harboring mutations in the endogenous LAMP2 gene, has the potential to substantially restore cardiac function by addressing the root cause of Danon disease. RP-A501 is a single dose treatment administered as an intravenous infusion. In preclinical and clinical studies, AAV9.LAMP2B has been generally well tolerated and shown to target cardiomyocytes and deliver the functional LAMP2B gene to heart tissue, which ultimately leads to improvement in cardiac structure and overall clinical function in patients.

About Danon Disease

Danon disease is a rare X-linked inherited disorder caused by mutations in the gene encoding lysosome-associated membrane protein 2 (LAMP-2), an important mediator of autophagy. This results in accumulation of autophagosomes and glycogen, particularly in cardiac muscle and other tissues, which ultimately leads to heart failure, and for male patients, frequent death during adolescence or early adulthood. It is estimated to have a prevalence of 15,000 to 30,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe.

The only available treatment option for Danon disease is cardiac transplantation, which is associated with substantial complications and is not considered curative, representing the high unmet medical need for patients with Danon disease.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is a fully integrated, late-stage biotechnology company advancing a sustainable pipeline of investigational genetic therapies designed to correct the root cause of complex and rare disorders. Rocket’s innovative multi-platform approach allows us to design the optimal gene therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options that enable people living with devastating rare diseases to experience long and full lives.

Rocket’s lentiviral (LV) vector-based hematology portfolio consists of late-stage programs for Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult-to-treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure (BMF) and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), a monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia.

Rocket’s adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-based cardiovascular portfolio includes a late-stage program for Danon disease, a devastating heart failure condition resulting in thickening of the heart, an early-stage program in clinical trials for PKP2-arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM), a life-threatening heart failure disease causing ventricular arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death, and a pre-clinical program targeting BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a heart failure condition that causes enlarged ventricles.

For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Rocket Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

