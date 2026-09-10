Ritedose Appoints Carolyn Berg as New Vice President of Strategic Growth

The role will focus on identifying new opportunities and strengthening existing customer relationships to accelerate Ritedose’s continued growth

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ritedose Corporation (Ritedose), the largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the United States specializing in sterile Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) production of unit-dose solutions for the ophthalmic and respiratory markets, today announced the appointment of Carolyn Berg as the company's Vice President of Strategic Growth.

Berg brings more than 25 years of domestic and international experience in marketing, sales and business development. Prior to joining Ritedose, Berg served as Vice President of Business Development for Catalent's inhaled drug delivery solutions, where she led commercial strategy and global sales efforts to expand the company's inhalation business. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Cipla, Teva Respiratory and Merck, building extensive experience in business development, portfolio strategy, strategic marketing, product commercialization and commercial leadership.





“As Ritedose continues to expand its capabilities and position itself for the next phase of growth, Carolyn’s leadership will be instrumental in identifying new opportunities and ensuring our growth remains centered on the customers and patients we serve,” said Jody Chastain, President and CEO of Ritedose. “Carolyn brings a tremendous depth of commercial experience, a proven understanding of the pharmaceutical markets we serve, and a collaborative approach to leadership.”

In her new role, Berg will advance Ritedose's commercial strategy, strengthen relationships with existing customers and identify new opportunities to support the company's continued growth in the inhalation and ophthalmic markets, as well as future market expansions. The appointment reflects Ritedose’s continued growth and strategic investment in its leadership, infrastructure and capabilities needed to accelerate the Company into its next chapter.

“Ritedose has built an impressive platform for delivering high-quality sterile medicines, and I'm excited to join the company at such an important inflection point in its growth trajectory,” said Berg. “There is a significant opportunity to build on Ritedose's strengths in ophthalmic and respiratory manufacturing while deepening our relationships with existing customers and developing new strategic partnerships. I look forward to working with my Ritedose colleagues to identify opportunities that create value for our customers and help bring safe and high-quality therapeutics to patients who need them.”

Berg earned bachelor's degrees in Journalism/ Public Relations and French from the University of Texas at Austin and an International MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

About The Ritedose Corporation

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the US specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology that ensures sterile, consistent, and safe unit dose delivery. The company's process guides pharmaceutical partners from pre-IND and CMC development through commercialization of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications. of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ritedose partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. For more information about Ritedose and its services: visit Ritedose.com .

Media Contact

Alex Keown

Inspire Agency on behalf of Ritedose akeown@inspire-agency.com

630-346-5141

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d5f4368-063b-4fb9-9364-e6cf4fe049c8