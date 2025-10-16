RIS Rx Appoints John Driscoll as Chairman of the Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RIS Rx, a healthcare technology company focused on helping pharmaceutical manufacturers optimize the patient payment revenue cycle, today announced the appointment of John Driscoll as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A veteran healthcare executive and board leader, Mr. Driscoll’s career spans operations, strategy, and transformational growth across payers, providers, and health-tech platforms. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Healthcare at Walgreens Boots Alliance following its acquisition of CareCentrix. He led CareCentrix as CEO for nearly a decade, growing its care-at-home capabilities and positioning the company as a leader in post-acute and home-centered care. Earlier in his career, he helped lead Castlight Health and served as a Group President at Medco and was a founder and Chair of the Surescripts e-prescribing network. Today, Mr. Driscoll serves as Independent Chairman of the Board at Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a leading provider of healthcare payment software, and he chairs the Boards of UConn Health and Magnit Global.

“RIS Rx was born out of the need for transparency, accountability, and clinical rigor in how pharmaceutical manufacturers address leakage,” said Gerard Rivera, CEO and Co-Founder of RIS Rx. “With John as Chairman, we gain not only a seasoned leader but a deeply trusted advisor. His experience scaling mission-driven businesses and navigating complex industry dynamics will be instrumental as we expand RIS Rx’s reach and impact.”

“I’m excited to join RIS Rx at such a pivotal time,” said John Driscoll. “The team has built an innovative technology platform that tackles one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: ensuring that financial support truly reaches patients. I look forward to working with Gerard, the leadership team, and the Board to help guide RIS Rx’s next chapter of growth and innovation.”

