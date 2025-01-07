RION to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RION, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company revolutionizing healthcare through its exosome-based technology, announced today that its Co-Founder, Dr. Atta Behfar, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM PST.





Dr. Behfar will showcase RION’s groundbreaking Purified Exosome Product™ (PEP™), a proprietary therapeutic platform designed to harness the power of exosomes to address unmet needs in regenerative medicine. His presentation will highlight recent advancements, clinical milestones, and RION’s strategy to scale advanced therapies that have the potential to transform multiple regenerative medicine therapeutic areas.

“RION is paving the way for a new era in regenerative medicine,” said Dr. Behfar. “This year, we are thrilled to share how our innovative platform is advancing solutions for complex medical challenges and bringing hope to patients worldwide.”

Since its inception in 2017, RION has been committed to advancing its proprietary Purified Exosome Product™ (PEP™) technology. The company’s focus on scalability and precision engineering ensures its therapies can address critical medical needs and deliver transformative results globally.

About RION

RION was born out of Mayo Clinic after two decades of research and innovation. RION is located in Rochester, MN and is internationally recognized for its pioneering advancements in isolating and mass-producing platelet-derived regenerative exosomes into shelf stable PEP™.

RION is rewriting the regenerative medicine playbook. Our cutting-edge proprietary biomanufacturing platform crafts the future of regenerative therapy, unlocking the potent secrets within these tiny cellular messengers. RION’s regenerative PEP™ technology will be integral to the therapeutic exosome revolution.

About PEP™

RION’s Purified Exosome Product™ (PEP™) is a shelf stable product in a lyophilized powder derived from human platelets that contains stabilized platelet-derived regenerative exosomes. Discovered by the Mayo Clinic Van Cleve Cardiac Regenerative Medicine Program, PEP™ is an exosome therapeutic that is designed to promote cell growth and formation of new blood vessels, while also reducing inflammation and protecting cells. RION and its scientific collaborators have performed extensive research showing the potential of PEP™ to heal a wide array of damaged tissue. The company currently evaluates PEP™ in preclinical and clinical studies for several indications. While our focus remains on wound healing, multiple IND-enabling efforts in musculoskeletal, cardiovascular disease, pulmonary disease and women’s health disorders are creating new solutions where current standards of care cannot address unmet clinical needs.

