RICOH 3D for Healthcare and Insight Surgery join forces to offer patient-specific orthopedic and maxillofacial guides

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. (“Ricoh”) and Insight Surgery today announced a strategic partnership to bring patient-specific surgical guides for pediatric and adult orthopedic and maxillofacial surgeries to market. This collaboration is set to provide broader access to these advanced surgical tools, thereby enhancing surgical precision for surgeons and driving value into healthcare systems across the United States. The partnership between RICOH 3D for Healthcare, a leader in 3D printing solutions for the healthcare industry, and Insight Surgery, aims to revolutionize the standard of care in orthopedic, orthopedic oncology, and maxillofacial surgeries.

This partnership enables RICOH 3D for Healthcare to distribute Insight Surgery’s innovative surgical guides tailored for a variety of applications in orthopedic surgery, including pediatric and adult osteotomy cases, pelvic surgeries, deformity corrections of the upper and lower limbs, orthopedic oncology, and the sourcing and shaping of allograft. The guides are also used in oral and maxillofacial surgeries, such as orthognathic, and facial reconstruction procedures. Each guide is individually designed and translates a bespoke virtual surgical plan onto a patient.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to turn patient information into clinical and economic ROI,” said Gary Turner, Managing Director, Ricoh USA, Inc. “By leveraging Insight Surgery’s expertise and our own robust healthcare network, we are democratizing access to cutting-edge, patient-specific technologies, especially in underserved segments like pediatric care. We are setting a new standard for personalized surgery.”

“Ricoh USA’s extensive presence in the healthcare sector, combined with its distribution and clinical application capabilities, makes them an ideal partner for Insight Surgery,” said Henry Pinchbeck, CEO of Insight Surgery. “By integrating our innovative surgical planning and guide solutions with Ricoh’s point-of-care network and enterprise-wide hospital 3D printing programs, we can offer surgeons reliable, fast, and high-quality devices to enhance patient outcomes. This partnership propels our shared vision of making personalized surgery available to every surgeon in the nation.”

Insight Surgery’s personalized surgical guides are crafted by a team of biomedical engineers and can be delivered with remarkable speed—expedited service within 10 working days and standard service within 10 to 20 working days. This rapid turnaround, coupled with Insight Surgery’s proprietary platform, EmbedMed, allows for seamless integration of digital surgical planning and guide production. The EmbedMed platform, a state-of-the-art software solution, facilitates the secure transfer of patient imaging data, supports the design process, and ensures precise manufacturing of surgical guides in ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered facilities.

The surgical guides, such as those provided through this partnership, are proven to reduce surgical times, improve accuracy, and minimize complications, offering a significant advancement over conventional methods1. The integration of these guides into the RICOH 3D for Healthcare portfolio aligns with Ricoh’s mission to deliver novel solutions to support enhanced surgical planning, medical training, patient education, and hospital-based innovation.

Surgeons and healthcare facilities interested in using these patient-specific surgical guides can initiate requests by contacting their local Clinical Applications Specialist or onsite Ricoh Clinical Engineers (where applicable). The process includes secure DICOM acquisition, digital segmentation, presurgical planning, and design review with an Insight Surgery engineer, followed by the manufacturing and delivery of the sterilizable guides.

RICOH 3D for Healthcare will be showcasing example use cases and Insight Surgery guides at HLTH 2024, held at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas, October 21-23. Attendees are invited to stop by Ricoh booth #4319 to get a hands-on demonstration of how patient-specific anatomic models and surgical guides can make a difference for clinicians and patients.

1Benady A, Meyer JS, Ran Y, Mor Y, Gurel R, Rumack N, Golden E, Gortzak Y, Segal O, Merose O, Sternheim A, Dadia S. Intercalary and geographic lower limb tumor resections with the use of 3D printed Patient Specific Instruments- when less is more. J Orthop. 2022 May 6;32:36-42. doi: 10.1016/j.jor.2022.05.003. PMID: 35601209; PMCID: PMC9118474.

About Insight Surgery

Insight Surgery specializes in personalized surgical planning and guide production for orthopedic, orthopedic oncology, and maxillofacial surgeries. With extensive FDA clearances and a commitment to innovation, Insight Surgery delivers precision surgical solutions that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency in healthcare settings. For more information, visit www.insightsurgery.com.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD).

It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2024 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are

the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricoh-3d-for-healthcare-and-insight-surgery-join-forces-to-offer-patient-specific-orthopedic-and-maxillofacial-guides-302278663.html

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.