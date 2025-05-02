Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 1, 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

Date: May 7-8, 2025

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Date: May 20, 2025

Event: Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 28, 2025

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 3-5, 2025

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their JMP, H.C. Wainwright, Craig-Hallum, and Jefferies representatives.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (“HI”). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Contact:

Rezolute, Inc.

Christen Baglaneas

cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com

508-272-6717