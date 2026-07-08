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Press Releases

Revvity to Hold Earnings Call on Tuesday, August 4, 2026

July 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, and Max Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will host the conference call.



To access the call, a live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2025 revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

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Contacts

Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com

Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
chet.murray@revvity.com

Massachusetts Earnings
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