Press Releases

Revvity to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 28, 2025

April 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results prior to market open on Monday, April 28, 2025. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, and Max Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will host the conference call.


To access the call, a live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com

Revvity Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
chet.murray@revvity.com

