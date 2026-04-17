Revvity Showcases Integrated Cancer Research Solutions at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Advancing discovery from lab to life through AI-driven insights, imaging, and end-to-end workflows

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. is showcasing its latest innovations in cancer research at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026, to be held in San Diego, April 17-22. The Company’s comprehensive suite of research use only (RUO) oncology solutions are designed to elevate preclinical and translational research workflows, helping scientists accelerate discoveries that drive the future of cancer science.

The full scope of Revvity’s integrated oncology solutions and reagents that will be on display are designed to support the entire cancer research workflow from sample preparation and assay development, to advanced imaging, detection, and data analysis. By combining innovative technologies with AI-driven insights, Revvity helps researchers generate high-quality, reproducible data and uncover deeper biological insights faster.

“Our focus is on empowering researchers with connected, end-to-end solutions that remove complexity and accelerate progress,” said Kevin Quick, vice president, platforms at Revvity. “At AACR, we’ll demonstrate how our technologies are helping advance cancer research and ultimately contribute to improved patient outcomes.”

Attendees will experience several of Revvity’s latest innovations, including:

Together, these solutions reflect Revvity’s strategy to deliver integrated technologies that connect workflows, reduce variability, and enable more confident decision-making in cancer research, including advanced cellular imaging, AI-enabled in vivo analysis, high-performance detection, automation, and genomics tools.

By bringing together instrumentation, reagents, software, and services, Revvity supports researchers at every stage of the scientific journey, helping overcome complex research challenges, increase productivity, and translate discoveries into meaningful impact.

For more information, visit: https://www.revvity.com/revvity-aacr-annual-meeting-2026

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Not affiliated with or endorsed by AACR.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2025 revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

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Media Relations

Chet Murray

(781) 462-5126

chet.murray@revvity.com