Revvity Expands Alliance with Genomics England to Drive Research into Newborn Genomic Sequencing in England

New agreement to support newborn health adds sequencing lab services to the existing extraction services collaboration

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) today announced an agreement with Genomics England to further collaborate on the Generation Study. Under the new contract, Revvity will now also provide DNA sequencing services to help screen newborns for rare genetic conditions. This expanded relationship builds upon the previously disclosed agreement to perform DNA extraction services. Revvity will now be able to provide an integrated end-to-end solution with a localized lab facility, which will allow for accelerated extraction and sequencing services to advance the screening process for these rare conditions.





The Generation Study, a research project spearheaded by Genomics England in partnership with the National Health Service, is a landmark national initiative aimed at screening up to 100,000 newborns for more than 200 rare genetic disorders. The findings will help inform future decisions on using whole genome sequencing (WGS) in newborn screening. Proactive genomic screening could help healthcare professionals identify risks for pediatric-onset conditions sooner, enabling earlier interventions and personalized care.

“It is an honor to enhance our collaboration with Genomics England as we align to expand access to genomic sequencing in England. Our complete solution and localized lab facility help us deliver timely and reliable sequencing data in support of this critical program that strengthens newborn health,” stated Dr. Madhuri Hegde, Revvity’s senior vice president and chief scientific officer. “Revvity’s expansive global laboratory network combined with our next-generation sequencing solutions and workflows for newborn screening uniquely positions us to lead this and similar initiatives, setting a standard for future programs.”

“This collaboration is an important step forward in our mission to generate evidence on the use of genomic sequencing in newborn screening. By working with Revvity as one of our sequencing partners for the Generation Study, we can integrate sequencing alongside extraction, streamlining the process, and generating results more efficiently, helping families get answers and access to care sooner,” said Dr. Ellen Thomas, chief medical officer at Genomics England.

To learn more about Revvity’s newborn sequencing research solutions, please visit: https://www.revvity.com/category/newborn-sequencing-research

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Genomics England

Genomics England is a global leader in enabling genomic medicine and research, established by the United Kingdom’s Department of Health and Social Care, focused on creating a world where everyone benefits from genomic healthcare. Building on the 100,000 Genomes Project, it supports the NHS’s world-first national whole genome sequencing service and runs the growing National Genomic Research Library, alongside delivering numerous major genomics initiatives including the Generation Study. By connecting research and clinical care at national scale, it enables immediate healthcare benefits and advances for the future.

