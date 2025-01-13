Revvity and Element Biosciences Collaborate to Advance Sequencing-based IVD Neonatal Testing

WALTHAM, Mass. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced a strategic agreement to commercialize an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) workflow solution for neonatal sequencing, co-developed with Element Biosciences, Inc., a life science company democratizing access to advanced DNA and multi-omic sequencing solutions. This initiative builds upon Revvity’s recent introduction of an automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow for newborn sequencing research and strengthens Element’s momentum towards regulatory approval of the benchtop AVITI™ sequencing system.





The collaboration involves the co-development of a comprehensive IVD solution tailored for newborn sequencing. Additionally, customers will have immediate access to a research use only (RUO) version of the newborn sequencing research workflow.

“This strategic endeavor represents a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing newborn health through innovative genomic technologies,” said Yves Dubaquie, senior vice president, diagnostics at Revvity. “By combining our expertise in newborn screening and rare disease detection with Element’s technological capabilities, Revvity aims to deliver a robust, efficient, and accessible solution for neonatal sequencing in both research and clinical settings.”

The new IVD solution offered by Revvity will be an important organic next step for each company, expanding the reach of both Element’s AVITI sequencing system and Revvity’s newborn sequencing research workflow, which includes its sample collection devices, dried blood spot punchers, automated nucleic acid extractors, liquid handers, NGS library preparation kits with carefully curated NGS panels, and comprehensive software for variant calling data analysis and interpretation. The combined technologies will provide an end-to-end solution for the NGS continuum that supports pioneering neonatal research and the necessary approvals for a cutting-edge IVD in this field.

“Collaboration with Revvity on this IVD solution will provide a comprehensive, high-quality offering that meets the unique needs of newborn screening programs worldwide,” said Yaron Hakak, senior vice president of corporate and business development at Element. “Element is committed to seeking AVITI’s regulatory approval to enable the introduction of new diagnostic solutions from Revvity and other market leading partners.”

For more information about Revvity’s newborn sequencing research solutions, please visit: https://www.revvity.com/gb-en/category/newborn-sequencing-research

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a pioneering life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. We are focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and multi-omics technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

